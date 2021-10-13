Meet the Arcade Lovers Keeping Retro Gaming Alive in the UK
David Lyne wouldn’t call himself one of England’s best arcade players, but a world record and a series of leaderboards with his name at the top tell a different story. After 18 months of practice, in 2016, Lyne secured the world record for Galaxian, a fixed shooter game from the late 70s, scoring over two million points. “I’d never really thought about world records,” Lyne explains, fingers tapping quickly and eyes fixed on the Donkey Kong game he’s playing as he talks. “But I picked Galaxian because it was the first game I saw when I was, like, nine years old.”www.vice.com
