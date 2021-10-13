Meet the Arcade Lovers Keeping Retro Gaming Alive in the UK

In the 1997 “anti-RPG” Moon: Remix RPG Adventure, players could go to the Technopolis area to play a minigame called “Xingiskan.” In this minigame, players had to guide a rocket toward a sphere by holding a button to go up, and letting it go to go down. A relatively simple concept, it posed quite a serious challenge for those who attempted it, especially since the physics of the rocket would change between rounds. It seems that Onion Games, the indie studio consisting of developers who made Moon, felt that the minigame had room for expansion, so they made Mon Amour, a game that reuses the basic gameplay premise but places it in a different context. Fans of Onion Games’ work, as well as those interested in the concept, can pick up Mon Amour today on Steam.

