CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Meet the Arcade Lovers Keeping Retro Gaming Alive in the UK

Vice
Vice
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

David Lyne wouldn’t call himself one of England’s best arcade players, but a world record and a series of leaderboards with his name at the top tell a different story. After 18 months of practice, in 2016, Lyne secured the world record for Galaxian, a fixed shooter game from the late 70s, scoring over two million points. “I’d never really thought about world records,” Lyne explains, fingers tapping quickly and eyes fixed on the Donkey Kong game he’s playing as he talks. “But I picked Galaxian because it was the first game I saw when I was, like, nine years old.”

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Videogamer.com

Arcade Paradise is a 90s retro-inspired adventure coming in Spring 2022

Wired Productions has released a new trailer for Arcade Paradise, a 90’s inspired retro adventure aiming for a Spring 2022 launch. The game sees you take on the role of Ashley, who’s taken on the role of their father’s laundry business. However, rather than washing sheets, you’ve decided you’d rather turn the place into a full on arcade. You’ll get to not only pick the machines and buy them, but you’ll get to play them too.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

The Genji and the Heike Clans is this week’s Arcade Archives game on Switch

Hamster has revealed that side-scrolling hack-and-slash title The Genji and the Heike Clans is the latest entry to their growing Arcade Archives label on Switch. Check out some details on the game below the break. Here is some information about The Genji and the Heike Clans from International Arcade Museum:
VIDEO GAMES
techviral.net

10 Best Android Emulators For Retro Games

Do you miss those mess of pixels that we used to play in the old 8-bit consoles? If yes, then you are in the right place. As in this article, we will show you the best free Android emulators for retro games that will allow you to play those old games again on your smartphone.
VIDEO GAMES
techacute.com

Gaming with the Retro-Styled PB Tails Choc Controller

Controllers have become essential accessories in the world of gaming. With the advance of technology in next-gen consoles and the increasing range of their abilities, consoles and controllers alike have become a common household item for gaming enthusiasts. Controllers can also be used with a wide variety of PC games...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Palmer
Bon Appétit

4 Nintendo Switch Games for Food Lovers

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When lockdown started, I spent hours in my kitchen playing games on my Nintendo Switch. In handheld mode, I could pass the time while soups simmered and bread doughs doubled in size by running laps in Mario Kart, exploring the world of Skyrim, or rehearsing Super Smash Bros combos to unleash on my roommates. I’d always loved video games and cooking as separate hobbies, but enjoying both at once left me with a lingering question: Why does the food in video games pretty much always suck?
VIDEO GAMES
Fox11online.com

Big Buck Hunter Arcade Game Goes Mobile

Mobile gaming has shot to the top of the video game industry, now representing 60% of the market, and growing. While the traditional video games industry still remains a male-dominated category, one of the fastest growing segments in mobile gaming is growth largely being driven by women, who love to compete. According to Skillz, the leading mobile games platform that powers over two billion tournaments every year, nearly 60% of players on its platform are female. What’s more, 64% of women today say they prefer mobile games over other platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
The Dad

PlatinumGames Founder Says Retro Game Unavailability ”Holding Game Culture Back”

Video game preservation continues to be a hot topic as we move forward with each new console release. It’s especially relevant now with the releases of the PS5 and Xbox Series S consoles that are digital-only. Backwards compatibility is a thing of the past, so you’d think it would be easy for these game companies to just add their already massive library of titles from previous console generations to their new digital storefronts. Sure, I get that there are those of us who would rather have a physical copy, but with older games going for ridiculous prices on eBay, it’s hard to relive your nostalgia without it costing a fortune.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Are Retro Games Overvalued? The Retro Games Price Bubble, Explained

Retro game collecting is a great hobby. Not only do you get to enjoy groundbreaking games from the history of the industry, but you also join a community of like-minded collectors. But, unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and roses when it comes to retro game collecting. At the time of...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcade Games#Video Game#Arcades#Retro Gaming#Uk#Arcade Club#Greater Manchester
rockpapershotgun.com

Arcade Paradise makes everything a game, including your boring chores

When your dad runs off on vacation and leaves you in charge of his junker old laundromat, what else would you do aside from flipping the thing into a booming arcade? Of course, Ashley's dad just expects her to clean and manage the laundry, but she has "half a business degree" so she has ideas. Arcade Paradise has just dropped a demo for you to try so you can pick up trash and plunge toilets or whittle away at the work day playing on the arcade cabinets in the back room.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Forsaken: How to Get Arcade Tokens & All Arcade Games Guide

Find out where to get Arcade Tokens and all of the Arcade Games you can play in the new Forsaken Cold War Zombies map. The wait is over and players are finally hopping into the new Cold War Zombies map, Forsaken. However, one of the highlights of the map comes in the form of some unexpected minigames.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamezebo

Update – Every Apple Arcade Game of 2021 Played and Rated

The best thing about Apple Arcade is that there are just so many games to sink your teeth into. The worst thing about Apple Arcade is that there isn’t enough time in the day to take a bite out of all of the games on offer. Which is why we’ve created this list breaking down what you can expect from every new game to hit Apple’s subscription gaming service this year.
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

TEMPEST the arcade game is 40 years old this month #Arcade #Gaming #History @mikko

TEMPEST, the 1981 arcade game by Atari Inc., turns 40 years old this month. Designed and programmed by Dave Theurer, it takes place on a three-dimensional surface divided into lanes, sometimes as a closed tube, and viewed from one end. The player controls a claw-shaped “blaster” that sits on the edge of the surface, snapping from segment to segment as a rotary knob is turned.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Amazon
ausdroid.net

Weekend Warrior: Retro fun for your gaming den from Arcade1Up

If you’ve got a gaming den and looking for some retro fun then Arcade1Up may well have the answer for you. The at-home arcade gaming machines bring a WiFi-enabled experience to your home. The range now includes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, X-Men and Simpsons machines available from November 1st. The...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Quirky, arcade-like kissing game Mon Amour now out on Steam

In the 1997 “anti-RPG” Moon: Remix RPG Adventure, players could go to the Technopolis area to play a minigame called “Xingiskan.” In this minigame, players had to guide a rocket toward a sphere by holding a button to go up, and letting it go to go down. A relatively simple concept, it posed quite a serious challenge for those who attempted it, especially since the physics of the rocket would change between rounds. It seems that Onion Games, the indie studio consisting of developers who made Moon, felt that the minigame had room for expansion, so they made Mon Amour, a game that reuses the basic gameplay premise but places it in a different context. Fans of Onion Games’ work, as well as those interested in the concept, can pick up Mon Amour today on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Home-Friendly Classic Arcade Games

The Arcade1Up Tron arcade game is a revived version of the namesake digital gaming system that will provide avid fans with a way to relive the 1982 classic. The arcade game is constructed to be three-quarters of the size of the original to help it fit into a home with ease and recreates the aesthetic of the original perfectly. This includes artwork from the original along with the same control layout and even a light-up marquee to make it a focal point in any games room or basement.
VIDEO GAMES
MacRumors Forums

Classic iPhone Game 'Tiny Wings' Launches on Apple Arcade This Friday

Tiny Wings is a casual game that involves tapping and holding the screen to control a bird whose wings are too tiny to fly. The game tasks players with outrunning the sun as they fly a bird across procedurally generated islands. Players must tap on the screen at the perfect moment so that the bird slides down hills and gains enough momentum to reach the next island before the sun sets, while aiming to complete tricks for score multipliers.
VIDEO GAMES
Mac Observer

New on Apple Arcade: ‘Tiny Wings+’ Flying Game

Another oldie-but-goodie game has returned to iPhone gamers in the form of Apple Arcade. You have always dreamed of flying – but your wings are tiny. Luckily the world is full of beautiful hills. Use the hills as jumps – slide down, flap your wings and fly! At least for a moment – until this annoying gravity brings you back down to earth. But the next hill is waiting for you already. Watch out for the night and fly as fast as you can. Otherwise flying will only be a dream once again.
VIDEO GAMES
spectrumnews1.com

New Melbourne arcade melds nostalgia for classic games with new

MELBOURNE, Fla. — For Emily McLaughlin, it's all fun and games at Arcade Monsters in Melbourne. Arcade Monsters will combine the old with the new video games. A location opening soon in Melbourne will be Florida's largest. Owner Adrian Ravelo even restores some of the classics. The arcade can be...
MELBOURNE, FL
Vice

His Holiday Got Cancelled, So He Went on Vacation in a Video Game Instead

This piece originally appeared on VICE France. Back when most of us were watching warily as a new virus spread at top speed through China, Swiss photographer Pascal Greco was pouring over maps and planning a journey through Iceland. It was to be his third trip to the country and he’d intended to train his lens on the island’s unique architecture.
VIDEO GAMES
KRQE News 13

Sora joins the fight: Three awesome products featuring the final Super Smash Bros. fighter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sora has officially been revealed as the latest and possibly final character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and fans couldn’t be happier. The primary protagonist in the Kingdom Hearts series, Sora is the first Disney-owned character to make it into the Super Smash Bros. games. Many […]
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy