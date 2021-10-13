CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Gutting IP rights will upend university research

KPVI Newschannel 6
 5 days ago

The Biden administration recently announced support for a push by the World Trade Organization (WTO) to strip intellectual property protections from Covid-19 vaccines. That endorsement, though well-intentioned, should send shivers down the spines of university and corporate R&D lab workers across America. Especially since it follows on the heels of some policymakers' attempts to seize American firms' intellectual property, using a strained interpretation of a four-decade-old law.

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: How the COVID IP waiver could sabotage crucial cancer research

President Joe Biden craves a cure for cancer. In a speech to Congress this spring, he vowed to "end cancer as we know it." And as vice president, he helped start the Cancer Moonshot initiative. Yet by giving his backing to a global waiver of intellectual property (IP) rights for...
CANCER
WVNews

West Virginia University researchers hope to open an ocean of opportunities for the underserved

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Two West Virginia University researchers, supported by a $686,462 National Science Foundation Convergence Accelerator grant, are leading a project that builds awareness and connection to aquatic resources for underserved populations. “There is this blue economy that basically doesn’t allow great access for [Black, Indigenous, and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Tulsa World

TU announces research collaboration agreement with Dublin City University

Collins College of Business at The University of Tulsa and the Irish Institute of Digital Business (IIDB) at Dublin City University have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote research-focused cooperation and exchanges between faculty, administrative staff, departments and research institutions. The agreement, which covers an initial five years, sets...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Birch Bayh
Person
Bob Dole
Shore News Network

DOJ and University of Washington resolve claims researcher falsified grant application

Seattle – The U.S. Department of Justice and the University of Washington have settled allegations that a professor in the College of Engineering falsified documentation provided to the National Science Foundation associated with a grant that UW received from the Foundation. The University will pay the government $801,756, to resolve allegations under the False Claims Act, which includes restitution and a penalty.
SEATTLE, WA
Newswise

University of Michigan, Northwestern University, Argonne to lead groundbreaking research and educational collaboration with bioenergy industry

Newswise — The Integrated Biochemical and Electrochemical Technologies to Convert Organic Waste to Biopower collaboration has a workforce component that will bring new technologies to the bioenergy industry. A groundbreaking collaboration with a unique workforce development component will help to bring new technologies to the forefront of the bioenergy industry.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
securitymagazine.com

NSA awards $500,000 cybersecurity grant to University of Missouri research

Researchers at the University of Missouri College of Engineering recently received a two-year, approximately $500,000 cybersecurity research grant from the National Security Agency (NSA) to develop a security feature that allows different smart devices to intelligently learn from past cyberattacks while having a minimal need for direct human intervention. Their security tool will also incorporate a collaborative network among the developers of these devices for sharing solutions in order to better respond against potential attacks in the future.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Medical Devices#Ip#Wto#American
accountingtoday.com

GRI revises universal sustainability standards, with focus on human rights

The Global Reporting Initiative unveiled its revised Universal Standards on Tuesday to reflect due diligence expectations for organizations to manage their sustainability impacts, including on human rights. GRI anticipates the revised standards will be used by the more than 10,000 companies already using its standards for their sustainability reporting. The...
BUSINESS
spglobal.com

FTC nominee's research shows focus on facial recognition, privacy rights

The nomination of legal scholar Alvaro Bedoya to the Federal Trade Commission signals the potential for the agency to tackle regulations regarding the use of facial recognition technology. As the Federal Trade Commission's regulatory agenda begins to take shape under newly appointed Chair Lina Khan, the agency has started actions...
TECHNOLOGY
kiwaradio.com

Iowa State University researchers joining $10 million #DiverseCornBelt project

IARN — Two Iowa State University researchers will join a five-year $10 million project funded by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture that seeks to make Midwestern agriculture more resilient by moving away from the dominant corn-soybean rotation. Linda Prokopy is department head and professor of horticulture and...
IOWA STATE
drexel.edu

NIH Awards Drexel University $14.4 Million for Health Disparities Research

Drexel University’s Dornsife School of Public Health and College of Nursing and Health Professions recently received a 5-year, $14.4 million “Faculty Institutional Recruitment for Sustainable Transformation” (FIRST) grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to hire, retain and support diverse, early career researchers with a focus on health disparities research on aging, chronic disease and/or environmental determinants.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Education
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
Fox News

Gowdy: Republicans must put 'differences and ambitions aside,' let American people restore balance in midterms

The American people seek to have a better country, not a different one, "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy said on his show over the weekend. The former South Carolina congressman urged congressional Republicans to "put their differences and ambitions aside long enough to let history and the American people restore balance" in his opening monologue Sunday as the country looks ahead to the 2022 midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy