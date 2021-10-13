Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 03:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central and central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SEDGWICK AND BUTLER COUNTIES At 342 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Burns to near Andover to Belle Plaine, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. This storm has a history of producing wind gusts to 60 mph and tree damage. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wichita, Derby, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Maize, Clearwater, Douglass, Towanda, Benton, Whitewater, Leon, Downtown Wichita and Kechi. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH