Holden believes Raiders poised for another big year

FAIRBORN — Making up for the loss of Loudon Love’s production is going to require a group effort. Filling the leadership void, though, could turn out to be a one-man job. Junior wing Tanner Holden — a two-year starter for Wright State and first-team All-Horizon League pick last season — has been such a high performer that his teammates would respect what he had to say if he chose to speak up. And that’s exactly what he plans to do.