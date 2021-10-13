CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairborn, OH

Holden believes Raiders poised for another big year

By Doug Harris, , Contributing Writer
Dayton Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRBORN — Making up for the loss of Loudon Love’s production is going to require a group effort. Filling the leadership void, though, could turn out to be a one-man job. Junior wing Tanner Holden — a two-year starter for Wright State and first-team All-Horizon League pick last season — has been such a high performer that his teammates would respect what he had to say if he chose to speak up. And that’s exactly what he plans to do.

www.daytondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
Reuters

Kidnapping in Haiti shines spotlight on gangs, risk experts say

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries pulled its American staff out of the country for nine months because of political unrest before returning them last year, according to the group's 2020 annual report. The kidnapping of 17 missionaries over the weekend has underlined a different, growing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Trump sues U.S. House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging it made an illegal request for his White House records. Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Fairborn, OH
Sports
City
Fairborn, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Nagy
Person
Loudon Love
Fox News

State Department IG to probe Biden admin's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

The State Department's inspector general is launching a series of investigations into the Biden administration's last diplomatic moves in Afghanistan. The reviews will focus on the State Department's Special Immigrant Visa program, Afghans processed for refugee admission into the U.S., resettlement of refugees and visa recipients, and the emergency evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, according to an October 15 memo to Secretary of State Blinken first reported by Politico and confirmed by Fox News.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy