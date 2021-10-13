National Alliance for Musical Theatre Announces Remaining Casting For The 33rd Annual Festival of New Musicals

Producers Isaac Robert Hurwitz and Seth A. Goldstein are teaming up to launch Hugo Six, a transmedia production company that will focus on Broadway content and talent. Co-founded by Hurwitz and Goldstein, the company is dedicated to creating diverse and dynamic content for the stage and screen. Hugo Six has a musical television property and several new Broadway-aimed musicals on its development slate. Earlier this summer, Hurwitz and Goldstein produced the song for “LEGO Store: The Musical,” a two-minute musical film that can currently be seen in taxis all over NYC. As an independent producer, Hurwitz is currently represented on Broadway...

