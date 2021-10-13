National Alliance for Musical Theatre Announces Remaining Casting For The 33rd Annual Festival of New Musicals
National Alliance for Musical Theatre (Betsy King Militello, Executive Director) is thrilled to announce this year’s casting for the performances of Little Duende, Māyā, Private Gomer Jones and TL;DR featured in the 33rd Annual Festival of New Musicals. This year’s festival will be held on Thursday, October 21 and Friday, October 22, 2021 and will be presented as a unique digital and in-person hybrid, allowing wider accessibility for attendees.t2conline.com
Comments / 0