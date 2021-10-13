CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Trudy Rubin: Maria Ressa and Dimitry Muratov's Nobel Peace Prize for defending press abroad should wake Americans up

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe symbolism of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize goes far beyond its tribute to Maria Ressa and Dimitry Muratov, independent journalists fighting for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia. “They are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MOSCOW — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. Ressa and Muratov were honored for their “courageous” work but...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Anna Politkovskaya
Person
Joe Scarborough
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Maria Ressa
Person
Alexei Navalny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Nobel Peace Prize#Americans#Novaya Gazeta#Kremlin
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Philippines
Fox News

Jon Stewart says media making 'mistake' casting Trump as 'incredible supervillain'

Comedian Jon Stewart said the media's hyperfocus on former President Trump is a mistake and that casting him as an "incredible supervillain" distracts from other threats. The former "Daily Show" host told CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview airing Sunday that political pundits are "making a mistake" blaming Trump for the country's divisive discourse, arguing they should turn their focus to the threat posed by much larger institutions that have dangerously embraced "the idea that power is its own reward."
POTUS
OilPrice.com

Will Saudi Arabia Ditch The U.S. For Russia And China?

The meeting last week between Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, to discuss broadening and deepening the two countries cooperation in the energy sector and others marks a key point in the ongoing attempts by Moscow to decisively split the Kingdom away from its long-time ally, the US. This strategy aligns with the ultimate intention of Russia and China to neuter US influence across the Middle East, which, in turn, is a central plank in Russia’s plans to increase its influence over Europe, with the endgame being to split up the NATO security alliance. It also accords with China’s plans to roll-out its multi-generational power-grab project – ‘One Belt, One Road’ - that would see it replace the US as the number one superpower across the globe. The genesis for this seismic shift in geopolitical alliances was the failure of Saudi Arabia’s 2014-2016 Oil Price War, which was launched with the specific intention by the Kingdom to destroy - or at least severely disable for as many years as possible – the US’s then-nascent shale oil sector. It was obvious to the Saudis at that point that the unchecked build-out of lower fixed cost, lower lifting cost, US shale oil in ever increasing volumes would eventually mean the extreme diminution of Saudi Arabia’s power in the world and as a key player in the Middle East, given that its only true basis of power is its oil supplies. In short, the Saudis had no real choice but to try to take on the US’s shale sector, and it did, but it lost and paid a terrible price, with all of this – including the real figures relating to Saudi’s crude oil reserves, spare capacity, and production - analysed in full in my previous book on the global oil markets.
WORLD
The Independent

'He lied': Iraqis still blame Powell for role in Iraq war

For many Iraqis the name Colin Powell conjures up one image: the man who as U.S. secretary of state went before the U.N. Security Council in 2003 to make the case for war against their country.Word of his death Monday at age 84 dredged up feelings of anger in Iraq toward the former general and diplomat, one of several Bush administration officials whom they hold responsible for a disastrous U.S.-led invasion that led to decades of death, chaos and violence in Iraq.His U.N. testimony was a key part of events that they say had a heavy cost for...
WORLD
Military News Editor

Moscow: "U.S. warship entered territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills"

The U.S. Navy has rejected claims that they tried to enter "Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills on October 15th." "The Russian Defense Ministry's claim about the interaction between our two Navy ships is false," stated U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet headquarters in a statement. "U.S. destroyer, the USS Chafee, was conducting routine operations in international water in the Sea of Japan on October 15 when a Russian Udaloy-class destroyer came within about 60 meters of it."

Comments / 0

Community Policy