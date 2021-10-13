CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa Township, MI

DNR Meets With Genoa Twp. Residents About Proposed Gravel Pit

whmi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Department of Natural Resources held an informational meeting with residents about a potential gravel mine and seed orchard in Genoa Township. The state owns two properties totaling a combined 127-acres between Brighton Road and Cunningham Lake Road. The DNR has long-term plans to turn the properties into a seed orchard and green space for residents. However, to get to that point, they wish to lease it for gravel extraction that will flatten the land.

www.whmi.com

