DNR Meets With Genoa Twp. Residents About Proposed Gravel Pit
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources held an informational meeting with residents about a potential gravel mine and seed orchard in Genoa Township. The state owns two properties totaling a combined 127-acres between Brighton Road and Cunningham Lake Road. The DNR has long-term plans to turn the properties into a seed orchard and green space for residents. However, to get to that point, they wish to lease it for gravel extraction that will flatten the land.www.whmi.com
