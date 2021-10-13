Netflix deny suspending transgender employee for “tweeting” about Dave Chappelle special

Netflix have denied claims that they suspended one of their transgender employees “for tweeting” about Dave Chappelle’s controversial new special.

The comedian, 48, faced a backlash following the release of The Closer on the streaming platform earlier this month due to several “jokes” aimed at the trans community.

Terra Field, a trangender software engineer at Netflix, went viral after sharing a series of tweets expressing why she was unhappy with Chappelle’s special, saying it “attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness.”

According to reports, Netflix later suspended Field and two other employees for trying to attend a director-level meeting that they were not invited to.

Issuing a statement to The Verge, Netflix said: “It is absolutely untrue to say that we have suspended any employee for tweeting about this show.

“Our employees are encouraged to disagree openly and we support their right to do so.”

