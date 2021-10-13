CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rangeley, ME

Perlson honored at Scenic Byway Ceremony with dedication

By IrregStaff
theirregular.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANGELEY — The community gathered the evening of Oct. 6 to celebrate the completion of the Nancy A. Perlson Scenic Turnout and the Rangeley Region Wayfinding System. Nancy Perlson is well known in the region for her passion for conservation. For 18 years, she was Executive Director of Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust. Retired, she chooses to lead projects like the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway, one of only four nationally designated scenic byways in the state of Maine. Perlson is leading the rewrite of the Corridor Management Plan’s present goals for the coming 10 to 15 years of the plan’s circulation, proposing projects and ideas for improvements and seeking community input.

www.theirregular.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rangeley, ME
State
Maine State
Rangeley, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
County
Franklin County, ME
Franklin County, ME
Government
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command condemned the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The High Peaks Alliance#Rlht#Byway Ambassadors#Dot#Signworks Co#Nfc

Comments / 0

Community Policy