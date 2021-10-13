Perlson honored at Scenic Byway Ceremony with dedication

RANGELEY — The community gathered the evening of Oct. 6 to celebrate the completion of the Nancy A. Perlson Scenic Turnout and the Rangeley Region Wayfinding System. Nancy Perlson is well known in the region for her passion for conservation. For 18 years, she was Executive Director of Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust. Retired, she chooses to lead projects like the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway, one of only four nationally designated scenic byways in the state of Maine. Perlson is leading the rewrite of the Corridor Management Plan’s present goals for the coming 10 to 15 years of the plan’s circulation, proposing projects and ideas for improvements and seeking community input.