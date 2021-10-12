CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 12/10/2021

Life Style Extra
 8 days ago

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -24.65 at 7122.2 points, a movement of -0.34%, showing a weak fall in the market. British Land (BLND) was a heavily traded share, with around £2,402.5m (0.541%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 36% of the companies in the FTSE...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks drift; pound dips after UK inflation data

(Alliance News) -Â Markets were trading sideways on Wednesday as traders mulled what a deceleration in the UK inflation rate could mean for the Bank of England's meeting next month. Focus in the day ahead lies on another busy day for US corporate earnings, with the likes of Tesla, Verizon...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 25,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftse#Glaxosmithkline#Rio Tinto#British Land#Blnd#Ocdo#Coca Cola Hbc#Croda International#The Personal Care#Real Estate Trusts#Polymetal International#Lseg#Bnzl#Gsk#Sse#International Airlines#Iag#Compass Group#Cpg#Prudential
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Avi Global Tst (AGT)

AVI Global Trust plc (the "Company") The Company announces that on 20 October 2021, it bought back 24,198 Ordinary shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company (SEDOL: 0133508 / ISIN: GB0001335081), representing approximately 0.021% of the issued Ordinary share capital, at a price of 1,019.7352 pence per Ordinary share. The Ordinary shares bought back will be placed in treasury.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Scirocco Energy (SCIR)

("Scirocco Energy" or "the Company") Scirocco Energy (AIM: SCIR), the AIM investing company targeting attractive assets within the European sustainable energy and circular economy markets is pleased to announce the completion of a further closing under its previously announced investment facility with Prolific Basins LLC, a U.S. based specialist energy focused investor.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Market rises despite woes for travel companies

London’s top index was treading water on Wednesday, but ended slightly in the green despite a second bruising session for the owner of British Airways IAG faced its second day as the biggest loser on the FTSE 100 after the decision by Morocco to ban UK travellers added to Tuesday’s woes over rising passenger fares at Heathrow.“At the beginning of September, a wave of optimism broke over the travel sector as the prospect of the lifting of restrictions on overseas travel came into focus, which in turn prompted some decent gains for airlines,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for TR Property Investment Trust (TRY)

As at close of business on 19th October 2021, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary share including current financial year revenue items was 493.7p (and 493.6p including debt marked at fair value). The unaudited net asset value excluding current financial year revenue items was 483.1p (and 483.1p including debt marked at fair value).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks steady as investors eye US earnings

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were steady in early trade on Tuesday amid worries about rate hikes and as investors eyed key US earnings later in the session. At 0900 BST, the FTSE 100 was flat at 7,206.67. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: "European stocks are flat...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks tread water ahead of US earnings

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still treading water by midday on Tuesday amid worries about rate hikes and as investors refrained from making any big bets either way ahead of key US earnings. The FTSE 100 was flat at 7,207.66. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: "European...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London close: FTSE finishes firmer while airlines descend

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were just above the waterline at the close on Tuesday, amid worries about rate hikes and as investors kept their wallets closed ahead of key US earnings. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.19% at 7,217.53, and the FTSE 250 was 0.37% firmer at...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Fidelity Emerging Markets

Fidelity Emerging Markets (UK): Shares in Issue ChangeChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Following the receipt of updated shares in issue information for Fidelity Emerging Markets (UK, constituent) as a result of a tender offer buy back, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Mmm inflation

* Major U.S. equity indexes gain; small caps underperform. * Healthcare leads major S&P sector gainers; staples weakest. Oct 19 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MMM INFLATION (1025 EDT/1425 GMT)
BUSINESS
The Independent

Markets manage small rise despite Heathrow charges hitting airlines

London’s top stocks traded up slightly flat on Tuesday as losses for the owner of British Airways were offset elsewhere on the exchange.IAG which is behind the flag carrier, was hit after proposals to hike airport charges at Heathrow were revealed.The new proposals, from the Civil Aviation Authority would allow Heathrow’s charge to rise from £22 per passenger to £34.40.“Heathrow is already the world’s most expensive hub airport. The disproportionate increase compared to other European hubs will undermine its competitiveness even further and UK consumers will be losing out,” IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said.That is a particularly...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks post early gains, FANG index hits new high

* Healthcare leads major S&P sector gainers; staples weakest. * Dollar down; gold, crude, bitcoin modestly higher. Oct 19 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS POST EARLY GAINS, FANG...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Changes coming to the GICS?

* Major U.S. equity indexes gain; S&P 500 out front. * Healthcare leads major S&P sector gainers; staples weakest. Oct 19 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. CHANGES COMING TO THE...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen up as investors mull inflation data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Wednesday as investors mull the latest UK inflation figures. The FTSE 100 was called to open 10 points higher at 7,227. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "After the pullbacks seen on Monday, we managed a rather...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF trades up 2.6% in Tuesday debut on the NYSE

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was trading higher Tuesday morning, in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, marking a milestone for the nascent crypto sector. The ProShares fund, up 2.6%, is the first ETF that offers exposure to bitcoin , a virtual asset that has only existed since 2009. The offering from ProShares comes after a number of proposals to launch a bitcoin ETF that were rejected by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comments in the summer from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, suggesting that he might be receptive to approving an ETF that was pegged to futures contracts, paved to way for fund providers to propose a futures-linnked ETF. Gensler has said that futures offer investors greater protections than a fund that is linked to bitcoin directly. Futures are derivative financial contracts that provide investors exposure to price moves in an underlying asset. However, the value of futures contracts sometimes diverge from the underlying asset, which is one of a number of criticisms of a bitcoin futures ETF.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy