Livingston County, MI

Three Horses In Nearby Counties Test Positive For EEE

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis or EEE have been confirmed in horses in nearby counties. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed the discovery of three new cases of EEE in horses from Genesee and Shiawassee Counties. The findings highlight that mosquitoes carrying EEE are still alive and active, and Michiganders still need to take precautions to safeguard their animals and themselves.

