CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Josh Inglis looks beyond Australia for inspiration ahead of possible World Cup debut

By Melinda Farrell
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Inglis may be part of Australia’s T20 World Cup squad but there’s a cosmopolitan flavour to the Western Australian. Firstly there’s the accent, a distinct Yorkshire twang that is most pronounced when he talks about his time playing in The Blast, the shortened ‘a’ sound a dead giveaway. It’s...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Half-back Jordan Abdull set for first England cap in Test against France

Hull KR half-back Jordan Abdull is set to win his first cap for England in next Saturday’s Test against France in Perpignan.The 25-year-old former Hull FC and London Broncos player’s selection in a 20-man squad is reward for a magnificent season with the shock Super League semi-finalists which also earned him a place on the Man of Steel shortlist.As one of only two specialist half-backs in the squad, Abdull looks certain to line up alongside Jonny Lomax, one of five players from champions St Helens.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EnglandRL Head Coach Shaun Wane has today named a 20-man squad for next Saturday's international...
WORLD
The Independent

Ireland’s Curtis Campher joins star duo in T20 history books

What connects the following bowlers – Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga and Curtis Campher?Ireland’s little-known 22-year-old seamer wrote his name into a sport quiz question for years to come when he joined illustrious company with four wickets in successive balls against Holland at the T20 World Cup.Here, we look at the only three times that feat has been achieved in Twenty20 internationals.Rashid Khan, AfghanistanRashid Khan does it again as Afghanistan seal the series 3-0!The spin-wizard takes 5/27 including a hat-trick after Mohammad Nabi's 81 set up a 32 run victory!#AFGviRE scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/ND4roWezmV pic.twitter.com/k09idHMfJL— ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2019v Ireland ...
WORLD
Kansas City Star

Japan focusing on World Cup qualifiers vs Saudis, Australia

An upset loss to Oman and a narrow win over China have sharpened Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu’s focus ahead of back-to-back World Cup qualifying games against Saudi Arabia and Australia. The Japan squad travels to the Saudi capital knowing that a defeat on Thursday will be a significant setback in...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Wade
Person
Josh Inglis
chatsports.com

Denmark Continues Inspiring Year, Qualifies for 2022 World Cup

Denmark became the second team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a 1-0 win over Austria on Tuesday, capping an emotional year for the national team. Atalanta fullback Joakim Mæhle scored the decisive goal for Denmark in the 53rd minute with his near-post finish after Thomas Delaney evaded three defenders at the edge of the area to set up the goal.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket Australia#Cricket World Cup#Test Cricket#Australian#Wa
AFP

Australia's World No. 1 Barty to skip Billie Jean King Cup

World number one Ash Barty will miss the maiden edition of the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague next month, Tennis Australia said Tuesday, increasing doubts about whether she will play again this season. The Australian's withdrawal from the women's team tennis competition formerly known as the Fed Cup comes hot on the heels of her decision to sit out this month's Indian Wells tournament in California. Tennis Australia gave no reason for Barty's absence, simply saying world number 47 Ajla Tomljanovic would lead Australia's five-player team in the Czech Republic at the November 1-6 event. The decision raises doubts about 25-year-old Barty's participation in the rest of the 2021 season, including her defence of the WTA Finals title she won in 2019 before last year's version was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
TENNIS
AFP

Oman, PNG centre stage as T20 World Cup gets underway

Oman and Papua New Guinea open the Twenty 20 World Cup on Sunday in the unlikely surroundings of Al Amerat where the global showpiece gets underway after being chased out of India by Covid-19. The seventh World Cup begins with a double-header at the 3,000-seat venue outside Muscat. Later Sunday, Bangladesh face Scotland while Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands and 2014 champions Sri Lanka join the fray on Monday. The eight teams in the first round of qualifying are chasing four places in the Super 12 round-robin stage.
WORLD
Sporting News

New Zealand rugby star Sean Wainui tragically killed in car crash

New Zealand rugby player Sean Wainui has been tragically killed in a car accident. Bay of Plenty police attended to a crash scene involving a single vehicle that had struck a tree in Omanawa, near Taurunga, shortly before 6am AEDT on Monday morning. Wainui has since been confirmed as the...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
World
Place
Dubai
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

World Cup 2022: Australia set new world record after 11th consecutive qualifying win

Australia claimed a new world record in the world of football this week, beating Oman 3-1 on Friday morning to record an 11th consecutive victory in Fifa World Cup qualifiers.The Socceroos, who partake in the Asia section, sit top of their final qualifying group after three wins from three. Prior to the current third round, they topped their second-round group with eight straight victories, with their record-breaking run starting back in September 2019 - before the coronavirus pandemic had hit.Asia’s lengthy qualification phase for the World Cup in Qatar started even prior to that, with many of the smallest nations...
UEFA
thehighlandsun.com

Scottish Socceroos lead Australia’s World Cup charge

A pair of Scots with Australian parents who are forming the cornerstone of the Socceroos’ quest for a fifth straight World Cup appearance. Harry Souttar and Martin Boyle would have felt about as dinky-di as the Glasgow wind chill up until three years ago. But having been shrewdly brought into...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy