CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jesy Nelson responds to black fishing accusations following release of Boyz music video

By Tina Campbell
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wHGl7_0cPgFEbZ00

Jesy Nelson has responded to the backlash against her new music video Boyz.

The former Little Mix singer, 30, was accused of black fishing - the practice of a non-black person trying to appear black - after sharing the video online last Friday.

Speaking out during an Instagram Live with US rapper Nicki Minaj, who features in the song and video, Jesy said that she never intended to cause offence and her intention had been to “celebrate” the music she loves and has grown up with.

She said: “I personally want to say that my intention was never, ever to offend people of colour with this video and my song because like I said, growing up as a yong girl, this is the music that I listened to.

“These are the videos that I watched and thought were the best. For me personally, ‘90s/2000 hip-hop, R&B music, was the best era of music.

“I just wanted to celebrate that era of music because it is what I love.”

She added: “My intention was never, ever, ever to offend anyone and genuinely it actually does really hurt me that I may have offended people and actually, like, hurt people’s feelings just by genuinely celebrating something that I love.”

Addressing comments that she had darkened her skin in the video, the singer who hails from Essex explained that she had returned from a holiday to Antigua prior to shooting the video and that her skin tans easily.

She also said that her hair is naturally curly after criticism was aimed at her hairstyle, adding: “I genuinely didn’t think I was doing anything wrong, because I’ve got naturally curly hair.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Nicki Minaj defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Nicki Minaj has defended Jesy Nelson against claims of "blackfishing" in her latest music video, Boyz. Blackfishing is a word used to accuse someone of pretending to be black or mixed-race. Nicki, who features on the song, said on Instagram: "Y'all gotta stop." She added on Twitter: "If you know...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Nicki Minaj Links With Jesy Nelson in Video for New Track “Boyz”

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. British singer Jesy Nelson, who was in the girl group Little Mix, has dropped off her new track “Boyz” featuring Nicki Minaj.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Jesy Nelson
POPSUGAR

Jesy Nelson's "Boyz" Video Is Packed Full of References — and a Diddy Cameo

It's been a long time since we heard new music from Jesy Nelson, mainly because of the fact that she left Little Mix back in 2020. Since leaving the band, Nelson announced she'd be focusing on her solo career, and we've been desperately awaiting any hints as to when we could expect to hear new music. On Aug. 12, Nelson posted a teaser announcing to the world that she'd be making "the music I've always wanted to make," and on Oct. 8, the music she's always wanted to make was finally released.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Jesy Nelson's "Boyz" Blackfishing Controversy, Explained

British pop-singer Jesy Nelson is facing allegations of blackfishing yet again. Blackfishing is a form of cultural appropriation, when someone who isn’t Black alters their looks to appear as if they are. Nelson was first accused of this on social media, when photos surfaced of her looking racially-ambiguous in May. The singer claimed to have done so unintentionally, telling The Guardian, “I would never want to offend anyone, and that was really upsetting. I wasn’t aware that’s how people felt.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Video Online#Little Mix#Instagram Live
thatgrapejuice.net

Jesy Nelson On Course For Top 3 Debut With ‘Boyz’

Jesy Nelson has a hit on her hands. For, the singer is off to a strong start in the United Kingdom. Her debut solo single, ‘Boyz’ with Nicki Minaj, is pacing for a #3 debut on this week’s Official Charts. This debut makes for several huge feats for the singer....
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Nicki Minaj Slams Little Mix Ladies Amid Jesy Nelson's 'Black Fishing' Controversy

Nicki Minaj took a swipe at Jesy Nelson’s Little Mix bandmates amid their “black fishing” accusations against the artist. Her rant against her collaborator’s former bandmates comes just days after the release of their new song, “Boyz,” on Oct. 7. On Monday, TikToker NoHun shared an unverified screenshot of Little...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Jesy Nelson Spills on ‘Boyz,’ Leaving Little Mix, Debut Solo Album, Loving R&B, & Working With Nicki Minaj

Jesy Nelson is working the promotional trail in support of her debut solo single ‘Boyz’ featuring Nicki Mina and her latest stop was the Zach Sang Show. During her sit-down interview, the 30-year-old waxed honest about her love for bad boys, her shock departure from Little Mix, working with Nicki, and manifesting Diddy‘s appearance in the video for ‘Boyz’ (which samples his classic ‘Bad Boys For Life’).
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Justin Bieber, Don Toliver, Jesy Nelson Feat. Nicki Minaj & More: What's Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

Justin Bieber has treated fans to new songs for Justice (The Complete Version), and even gave an intimate look at his relationship with wife Hailey Baldwin on one of the three new additional tracks. Meanwhile, former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson -- with assistance from Nicki Minaj -- is reflecting on her love of bad boys in her first release as a solo artist.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

See 'Voice' Coach Ariana Grande's Jaw-Dropping Battles Outfit That Has Everyone Talking

Ariana Grande is still learning the ins and outs of being a coach on The Voice, and while doing so, she’s serving her best looks. On Monday, the Battle Rounds for season 21 kicked off with fellow coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton giving the “Positions” singer advice about using her saves and steals “wisely.” The Voice veterans also warned her it would be an emotional process with some tears involved. With that, Ariana jumped right into her first ever battle round and she looked stunning while listening to Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae duke it out on stage.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Epic Bachelorette and Bachelor Weekend in Las Vegas

Watch: The Blonds Call Paris Hilton the "Ultimate Blonde" at NYFW. "Nothing in This World" could top Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's latest celebration. The couple, who got engaged in February after dating for over a year, is one step closer to becoming husband and wife. On Friday, Oct. 8, the reality TV star and entrepreneur took Las Vegas by storm as they kicked off their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy