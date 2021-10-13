No. 13 Fort Frye sweeps Barnesville in OVAC semifinal

BEVERLY — The state-ranked Fort Frye volleyball team is one win away from accomplishing its first goal of the season. The Cadets, now 19-2 and ranked 13th in the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association, defeated Barnesville 25-12, 25-7 and 25-13 in the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference 3A semifinals Tuesday. Now, they’ll take on Shenandoah in the OVAC championship at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Union Local High School.