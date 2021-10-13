CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Macron’s France-first industrial strategy shows exactly why the EU is doomed to fail

By Jonathan Saxty
Telegraph
 5 days ago

In a last-minute bid to make France great again in the run-up to next year’s presidential election – enlivened by the likely candidacy of establishment bête noire, Éric Zemmour – President Emmanuel Macron revealed a fundamental truth about the body he claims to cherish: there might be a Europe, but there is in fact little Union.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Polish PM warns EU leaders of threat to bloc's future

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday warned fellow EU leaders that the European Union risked unravelling if there was no "democratic control" over its institutions. Writing to EU leaders ahead of a summit this week, Morawiecki wrote that the EU risked becoming a "centrally managed organism run by institutions deprived of democratic control".
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Europe First#Eu#French#Pro Europeans#German
The Independent

EU commissioner on climate action: "Leave no one behind"

All nations have a responsibility to ensure that no one gets left behind and that changes are as fair as possible in the transition to a greener economy that's needed to address the climate crisis, European Commission for Climate Action Frans Timmermans said Monday.“I think that the greatest boundaries are the same in the developing world as in the developed world: we should leave no one behind. And of course, if you’re in the developing world, the risk of leaving people behind is bigger than in the developed world,” Timmermans said. “And that’s going to be our biggest challenge.”Timmermans...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Italy's president criticizes violent COVID-19 pass protests

Italy’s president on Monday strongly criticized the violence that has erupted amid protests over the country's new coronavirus workplace health pass requirement, saying it appeared aimed at jeopardizing Italy’s economic recovery.President Sergio Mattarella spoke out as riot police again clashed with protesters at the port in the northern city of Trieste at times using water canons to push them back. The protesters, who have included right-wing agitators in previous episodes, oppose Italy s Green Pass requirement.Italy on Friday became the first major European economy to require all workers — from hairdressers to factory workers — to present proof...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Poles protest pushbacks of migrants at border with Belarus

Thousands of protesters marched Sunday in two Polish cities in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities.Several thousand people marched in Warsaw and others protested in Krakow under the slogan “Stop torture at the border." Marchers accused Polish authorities of cruel behavior for pushing the migrants back and for imposing a state of emergency at the border that has prevented human rights workers from going there to aid people.“How many bodies lie in the forest?” read one sign in Warsaw, referring to several deaths that have occurred in the...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Pro-business party OKs formal talks on new German government

Germany's pro-business Free Democrats on Monday became the last of three parties to back the start of formal coalition talks on forming a new government. The Free Democrats leader, Christian Lindner, said the party's national executive unanimously agreed to take the step following weeks of informal talks with the center-left Social Democrats and the environmentalist Greens Lindner said the three parties hadn't sought each other out ahead of the Sept. 26 election, “to put it diplomatically.”“It's also no surprise that there are big differences on matters of substance,” he said, adding that those involved would need show “a lot of tolerance and willingness to think anew. Therein lies a chance, though, to do good things for our country."In the election, the Social Democrats came first, ahead of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc, and the Greens and Free Democrats came third and fourth. Merkel will stay on as a caretaker leader until Germany's new coalition government is in place.___Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s transition to a new government at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Hungary
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
The Independent

EU mulling ways to end jet lease to Belarus’ airline

European Union foreign ministers looked at ways on Monday to stop the illegal migration into the 27-nation bloc from neighboring Belarus including stopping companies from leasing jets to Belarusian airline Belavia.The EU has accused the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the bloc in retaliation for EU sanctions. Thousands of migrants have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland Lithuania and to a lesser extent Latvia — all three of which are EU nations that border Belarus.EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after the meeting that...
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

The EU is an obsolete empire that has condemned itself to irrelevance

After a trip to America following the Second World War, the EU’s forgotten founding father, the legal scholar Walter Hallstein, decided that Europe’s destiny was to “mirror” the US superpower. He would be appointed president of its new political federation. A Commission, overseen by technocratic philosopher-kings, would replace national civil servants. Laissez-faire Britain would be excluded, and any attempt to reduce the project to a mere free trade body violently fought off.
EUROPE
The Independent

Boris Johnson to laud green credentials of firm that runs ‘UK’s largest carbon emitter’

The company behind a power plant accused of being Britain’s biggest carbon emitter is set to be highlighted by Boris Johnson as an example of the “best of UK innovation and green technology”, The Independent has learned. The prime minister will this week host 200 investors at a summit featuring 12 companies that are supporting his 10-point climate plan and “helping cement the UK’s position as a science superpower and the world’s number-one centre for green technology”.But among the companies is the Drax Group, whose taxpayer-subsidised renewable energy plant in north Yorkshire...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

40% think Britain’s world standing will decrease if it fails climate commitments to poor nations

40 per cent of Brits believe that the UK’s world standing would decrease if it fails to meet its climate commitments to developing nations, a new survey reveals. According to the survey by Water Aid, more than half (52 per cent) of the British public support donating money to poorer nations to help them cope with the impacts of climate change as 42 per cent of people believe developed nations have done more to contribute to the causes of the current climate crisis. It comes as the UK is only weeks away from hosting COP26 where nations will gather...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Turkey's Erdogan bids farewell to Merkel after 16 years

Angela Merkel’s final visit to Turkey as German chancellor on Saturday saw two of Europe’s longest serving leaders pay tribute to one another as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted her for farewell talks overlooking the Bosporus.Erdogan had been in office for more than two years when Merkel came to power in 2005. Since then, they have built a relationship based on pragmatism that has weathered several crises. “I hope that our successful work with Mrs. Merkel will continue in the same way under the new government,” Erdogan said at an Istanbul news conference. The leaders discussed Turkey’s relations...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
kfgo.com

France’s Macron calls 1961 massacre of Algerians an ‘unforgivable crime’

PARIS (Reuters) – Emmanuel Macron on Saturday denounced as an “unforgivable crime” a bloody crackdown on Algerian protesters by police in Paris 60 years ago, the strongest recognition by a French president of a massacre in which many bodies were thrown into the River Seine. On Oct. 17, 1961, under...
PROTESTS
AFP

France marks first anniversary since teacher killed over Mohammed cartoon

France will pay tribute to schoolteacher Samuel Paty on Saturday, one year after he was beheaded by an extremist after showing his class cartoons of the Muslim Prophet Mohammed. - 'We will not forget' - Paty's killer, 18-year-old Chechen refugee Abdullakh Anzorov, claimed the attack was revenge for Paty having shown his class the cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed printed in the virulently anti-religion magazine Charlie Hebdo in a lesson on free speech.
RELIGION
Washington Examiner

Germany's likely new government abandons 2% NATO pledge

Germany appears set to abandon its promise to meet the 2%-of-GDP NATO minimum target for defense spending. Europe's largest economy and most influential voice in the European Union, Germany has long neglected defense spending. After years of saying it was taking significant steps toward the 2% target, German defense spending remains stuck at about 1.3% of GDP. It doesn't look like things are going to get any better in the coming years.
POLITICS
Reuters

Anti-Semitism has no place in EU, Brussels says on Slovenia PM tweet

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Anti-Semitism has no place in the EU, a spokesperson for the bloc’s executive Commission said on Friday, reacting to a tweet by Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa that referred to Jewish U.S. financier George Soros and was criticized as anti-Semitic. “Social media should be a place for...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy