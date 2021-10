Facebook’s largest outage in history was caused by a wrong command that resulted in what the social media giant said was “an error of our own making”.“We’ve done extensive work hardening our systems to prevent unauthorised access, and it was interesting to see how that hardening slowed us down as we tried to recover from an outage caused not by malicious activity, but an error of our own making,” said the new post published on Tuesday.Santosh Janardhan, Facebook’s vice president of engineering and infrastructure, explained in the post why and how the six-hour shutdown occurred and the technical, physical...

