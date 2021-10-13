CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain evacuates 160 more Afghans via Pakistan

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Spain’s defense ministry has completed the evacuation of another 160 Afghans who had initially been left behind following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The new group joins the 83 people Spain flew into an air base near Madrid on Monday. The defense ministry says that the mission was able to extract the Afghan workers and families via Pakistan. Spain evacuated about 2,200 Spaniards and Afghans from Kabul’s airport in August following the Taliban’s overthrow of Afghan forces. Spanish foreign affairs minister visited both Pakistan and Qatar last month to ask for their assistance in extracting more Afghan workers.

Related
hngn.com

ISIS-K Claims Another Bombing Inside a Mosque; Iran Warns Against Plots To Tear Afghanistan Apart

As the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS) claimed yet another attack, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a warning about plans to destabilize Afghanistan. In a recently published article in Newsweek, on Friday, ISIS-K claimed responsibility for a suicide attack at a Shiite Muslim mosque in Kandahar that killed more than 50 people. Anas al-Khorasani and Abu Ali al-Balochi were the attackers' names, likely monikers for the two ancient areas of Khorasan and Balochistan, including portions of Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

U.S. will not join Russia's Afghanistan talks this week -State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will not join international talks on Afghanistan organized by Russia this week due to logistical reasons, but is open to participating in the future, the State Department said on Monday. Moscow is hosting talks on Wednesday with officials from the Taliban, China and Pakistan, Russian...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Russia-led bloc holds large-scale drills near Tajik-Afghan border

DUSHANBE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A Russia-led post-Soviet security bloc started its largest military drills near the Tajik-Afghan border in years on Monday amid cross-border tensions ahead of talks between Afghanistan's new Taliban leaders and major regional powers. Unlike Afghanistan's other northern neighbours who have de facto acknowledged the Taliban...
MILITARY
foreigndesknews.com

Afghanistan: The New York Rabbi evacuating desperate Afghans

It was the story of four children hiding from the Taliban in an apartment in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul that made a Rabbi thousands of miles away in Brooklyn, New York, pick up his phone and make a crucial call. Days earlier, Afghans gathered in large crowds at the gates to...
BROOKLYN, NY
houstonianonline.com

Pakistan International Airlines suspends flights to Kabul, evacuating interpreters is in danger

Pakistan Airlines (PIA) has reported that flights between Pakistan and the Afghan capital, Kabul, have been suspended due to the terrifying Taliban intervention. Just last Tuesday, dozens of Afghan translators who worked for the Netherlands were evacuated to Pakistan on a Pakistan International Airlines flight. The Pakistanis are also counting on the Pakistanis’ cooperation for the new evacuation flights. PIA’s decision appears to be throwing a shit into the works. Therefore, the State Department describes this measure as a major setback.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Jewish Press

Israeli Humanitarians Help Evacuate 125 Vulnerable Afghans

Earlier this month, 125 vulnerable Afghans arrived in Albania after they were evacuated to a neighboring country. Judges, cyclists, journalists, TV presenters, human rights activists, family members of Afghan diplomats, artists, law enforcement officers, scientists and more were rescued through a weeks-long collaborative humanitarian effort from governments, aid organizations, activists, and donors – including those from Israel.
ADVOCACY
kdal610.com

Volcano lava forces more evacuations in Spain’s La Palma

LA PALMA (Reuters) – More people were forced to leave their homes on Wednesday evening as flows of molten rock pouring from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma threatened to engulf another neighbourhood. With no end in sight to the eruption, which is in its...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Afghan Taliban's victory boosts Pakistan's radicals

In Pakistan’s rugged tribal regions along the border with Afghanistan a quiet and persistent warning is circulating: The Taliban are returning. Pakistan’s own Taliban movement, which had in years past waged a violent campaign against the Islamabad government, has been emboldened by the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan.They seem to be preparing to retake control of the tribal regions that they lost nearly seven years ago in a major operation by Pakistan’s military. Pakistani Taliban are already increasing their influence. Local contractors report Taliban-imposed surcharges on every contract and the killing of those who defy...
MIDDLE EAST
WALA-TV FOX10

VIDEO: Flowing lava forces evacuations in Spain

(Meredith) -- In Spain, thousands of people in La Palma are wondering if and when they will be able to return home. This video -- recorded by the Geological and Mining Institute -- shows how lava is moving on top of lava that spilled out previously. A geologist from the...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Russia says it doesn't expect breakthrough at talks with Taliban

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan said on Friday he did not expect any major breakthrough at talks with the Taliban next week in Moscow. The official, Zamir Kabulov, said in comments published by Russian news agencies that the Taliban had confirmed their attendance...
POLITICS
Military News Editor

US Marine who criticized Afghanistan Withdrawal on Video, "17 years of honorable service goes bad with one choice"

After praising Marine Lt Col Stuart Scheller's 17-year 'outstanding' service record, Judge Colonel Glen Hines read his decision. "Scheller's service record was outstanding before this one month of conduct. I don't think I've seen an officer consistently in, as we say, the top three blocks of the Christmas tree. He was on a consistent upward path. However, those who deviate from standards have to be held accountable." said Judge Hines.
New York Post

Afghan evacuation flights resume after measles outbreak

The Biden administration is turning a Wisconsin military base into a “small city” of Afghan refugees, as inbound flights resume following a measles outbreak that delayed evacuations for three weeks. Roughly 49,000 evacuees were vaccinated against measles at US military bases where they are being housed temporarily and at transit...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Migrants returned to Mexico describe horror of kidnappings, torture, rape

REYNOSA, Mexico — After Gustavo and his family were sent back to Mexico after they crossed the U.S. border, his two sons said they were hungry. Gustavo, a Honduran man, sat them on the steps of the bridge and crossed the street to buy them something to eat. He remembers that a car approached him as he walked those steps. “They put me in the car. The children stayed there, waiting for me, but I didn’t come back.”
IMMIGRATION

