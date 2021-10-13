Spain evacuates 160 more Afghans via Pakistan

In Pakistan’s rugged tribal regions along the border with Afghanistan a quiet and persistent warning is circulating: The Taliban are returning. Pakistan’s own Taliban movement, which had in years past waged a violent campaign against the Islamabad government, has been emboldened by the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan.They seem to be preparing to retake control of the tribal regions that they lost nearly seven years ago in a major operation by Pakistan’s military. Pakistani Taliban are already increasing their influence. Local contractors report Taliban-imposed surcharges on every contract and the killing of those who defy...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 21 HOURS AGO