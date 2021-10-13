CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Peter Thiel lines up against Liz Cheney

By Alex Isenstadt
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIfOf_0cPgDMjn00
Rep. Liz Cheney speaks during the House Armed Services Committee on Sept. 29 on Capitol Hill. | Rod Lamkey/Pool via AP

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary challenger landed former President Donald Trump’s endorsement before she even officially launched her campaign. Now, she’s cashing big checks from Trump’s biggest donors — including tech billionaire Peter Thiel.

Thiel has contributed the maximum-allowed, $5,800 check to Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed attorney running against Cheney in next year’s Republican primary. The former president has made Cheney, an outspoken critic who voted for his impeachment in January, his top target in the 2022 election, and now big-money benefactors like Thiel are piling into the race.

The list of major Trump donors included on Hageman’s third-quarter fundraising report, which is set to be publicly released Friday, also includes Wyoming transportation executive Timothy Mellon, who was the single biggest giver to the principal pro-Trump super PAC, America First Action, during the 2020 election. Dallas real estate executive James Mabrey, Apple associate general counsel Douglas Vetter and Florida medical company executive Peter Lamelas also gave to Hageman. Other big names include Lynette Friess, the widow of Republican mega-donor and prominent Trump backer Foster Friess.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQBBy_0cPgDMjn00
Then-President-elect Donald Trump shakes the hand of Peter Thiel during a meeting with technology executives at Trump Tower on Dec. 14, 2016. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The high-profile primary promises to be an expensive affair. Hageman, who entered the race in September, raised around $300,000 during the first three weeks of her campaign, according to a person familiar with the totals. Cheney has capitalized on her deep connections in the Republican donor world to rake in money for her toughest race yet, already bringing in more than $5 million this year, her campaign announced Tuesday.

While Cheney’s totals and hefty lead — she raised $1.7 million in the third quarter alone — show that she still has powerful connections in a fast-changing Republican Party, the list of prominent Trump donors throwing in with Hageman highlights his dominant influence in the GOP. And it demonstrates Trump and his allies are mobilizing together to punish the handful of Republicans who voted to impeach him after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Thiel, one of the most sought-after GOP donors, has emerged as a financial force behind the effort to unseat Trump critics.

He has also contributed to army veteran Joe Kent, a challenger to Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), who, like Cheney, voted for Trump’s impeachment in January. Thiel, a PayPal co-founder and early Facebook investor, met with Trump for over an hour at his Bedminster golf club last month, according to two people familiar with the sit-down. The meeting was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.



Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has her own high-profile financial help: Former President George W. Bush is headlining a fundraiser for her in Texas later this month. The event will also feature other big political names from the Bush administration, including political strategist Karl Rove.

Trump spent months searching for a challenger to take on Cheney, ultimately leading him to Hageman after a lengthy interview process with other congressional hopefuls. She has inherited the former president’s political apparatus: Two top officials on Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, Nick Trainer and Tim Murtaugh, are playing leading roles steering her campaign. Two other Republican strategists involved in Trump’s orbit, Andy Surabian and James Blair, are running a pro-Hageman super PAC.

That outfit, Wyoming Values PAC, doesn’t have to disclose its fundraising activity until January. But it is expected to become an outlet for major Hageman to funnel sizeable checks. Unlike Hageman’s campaign, the super PAC does not have any contribution limits. And many of her early campaign backers have shown a willingness to back the Trump cause with six- or seven-figure donations in the past.


While Cheney has won major financial support for her reelection run, her opposition to Trump has alienated some of her past supporters. Maggie Scarlett, a former Cheney campaign leader whom the congresswoman praised in a 2018 House floor speech , has donated to Hageman. Scarlett and her husband, financial executive Dick Scarlett, were donors to Trump’s 2020 reelection effort.

North Carolina investor Helen Laughery, another past Cheney donor, also contributed to Hageman. Laughery gave more than $70,000 to support Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Comments / 38

Jamie Kelly
5d ago

I’m rooting for the one defending our constitution from America’s #1 domestic enemy, Trump. Go Liz. You got this. 🙌🏽🇺🇸👏🏽

Reply(10)
23
Related
POLITICO

Inside the money race to control Congress

— Democrats dominated fundraising in six of the seven battleground Senate races, and more key takeaways from the third-quarter FEC reports. — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe outraised Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin last month, as the tight race for governor heads into the home stretch. — Illinois Democrats are considering...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Dem Rep. Stephanie Murphy says January 6 committee may use US Marshals to start rounding up Trump aides and supporters who refuse to comply with subpoenas

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot hasn't ruled out using US Marshals to force Trump aides to comply with the bipartisan panel's subpoenas, Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida warned on Wednesday morning. 'We intend to enforce our subpoenas, and the first step will be for us to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iola Register

Liz Cheney’s impossible choice

Rep. Liz Cheney has long been one of the most conservative members of Congress, but her vote to impeach President Trump for his actions leading to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol have many of her fellow Republicans angry. Which begs the question: should Cheney follow her Constitutional oath while in Washington, or should she follow the wishes of her constituents.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Trump’s targeting of Cheney keeps fueling big fundraising dollars for her 2022 House reelection

Being at the top of former President Trump’s most wanted list of targeted Republican politicians keeps fueling Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming’sfundraising. Cheney, the most high-profile of the 10 House Republicans who voted in January to impeach Trump for fanning the Capitol insurrection, hauled in $1.7 million during the July-September third quarter of fundraising.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
Washington Post

What Wyoming Really Thinks of Liz Cheney

In Wyoming, even Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid want to give Liz Cheney the boot. On a recent evening, they’re out committing mayhem in downtown Cody as part of a tourist attraction, the “Wild Bunch Gunfight” show. The gunfighters play cards, drink whiskey, rob a bank and take on the law. The script of their show is tuned to the political pitch of the Cowboy State, where 70 percent of voters chose to reelect Donald Trump, making it the Trumpiest state in the nation. At one point, when Sundance’s spirit flags, Butch scolds him: “I swear you give up your guns faster than somebody from California! … Haven’t you heard of BLM?” Sundance replies: "Butch’s Life Matters!”
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Karl Rove
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Congresswoman Liz Cheney talks about Infrastructure spending and Reconciliation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - State Reporter Valeria Fugate sat down with Congresswoman Liz Cheney and discussed infrastructure and reconciliation. The transcription of the interview starts below. Wyoming News Now would like to welcome Congresswoman Liz Cheney to our studios. Welcome, and thank you for coming!. It’s great to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

How Liz Cheney could win her seat and rout the MAGA cult

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is doing the unthinkable in Washington. She is acting against her own party’s interests in defense of the country and running for reelection. And if she wins in 2022, she might not stop there. CNN reports on her recent trip to New Hampshire: “She’s getting her...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pool#Ap Wyoming#Republican#Pac#America First Action
Business Insider

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney says January 6 committee is prepared to bring criminal contempt charges against anyone who doesn't comply with subpoenas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The US House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol will move criminal contempt charges against those who do not comply with its subpoenas, Representative Liz Cheney, the panel's vice chair, said on Tuesday. The committee late last month subpoenaed four...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salt Lake Tribune

‘The Rundown’: Here’s who attended a Utah fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney.

Good Monday morning Utah from the Tribune political desk! Thanks for reading “The Rundown”. 🌦 Expect cloudy skies this morning with rain showers in the afternoon across northern Utah today. Highs will be around 60 degrees. In southern Utah, you’ll see lots of sun this morning with winds building in the afternoon and a high in the mid-60s.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Pro-impeachment lawmaker Adam Kinzinger admits he may have to quit over redistricting

Republican Rep Adam Kinzinger – one of Donald Trump’s most vocal critics in the GOP – says he will review “all of the options” after Illinois’ legislature released a map of new congressional districts that could put him at a disadvantage in getting re-elected.Mr Kinzinger, who has served six terms in the House, made the remarks after Illinois released a proposed map with 14 Democratic seats and three Republican seats, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. “Following the release of the new congressional maps for Illinois, my team and I will spend some time looking them over and reviewing all of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Merrick Garland faces first testimony before House Judiciary Committee

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will testify before the House Judiciary Committee next Thursday, according to a notice of the oversight hearing obtained by Axios. Why it matters: This will be the first time Garland has appeared before the panel. The hearing comes as the Justice Department faces a series of contentious issues, including enforcement of the Jan. 6 committee's subpoenas, the crackdown on Texas' new abortion law, the overflowing of migrants at the border, voting rights and more.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KREX

No. 2 House Republican refuses to say election wasn’t stolen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House’s second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise, repeatedly refused to say on Sunday that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, standing by Donald Trump’s lie that Democrat Joe Biden won the White House because of mass voter fraud. More than 11 months after Americans picked their president and almost nine months since Biden was inaugurated, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
132K+
Followers
8K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy