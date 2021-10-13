CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Teen shot to death in car; suspect captured in SWAT standoff blocks away in Akron

By Talia Naquin
 5 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The shooting of a teenager in Akron led to a SWAT standoff with a possible suspect Tuesday.

According to police, a 19-year-old was found shot multiple times in the driver’s seat of a car in the 1400 block of Bernice Ave. around 4:30 p.m.

The victim was able to drive a short distance after the shooting.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital and has not been identified.

Police say shell casings and other evidence recovered from the scene indicated the suspect or suspects were in the victim’s car when he was shot.

One of the suspects barricaded himself inside a home in the 700 block of Russell Ave., just two blocks away, according to a police press release.

The SWAT team responded around 6:45 p.m.

The man was taken into custody around 10 p.m.

He has not been identified.

Police say charges are pending.

Akron police are asking for information at (330)375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers (330)434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Lifegoeson
5d ago

Good! Glad they got one now the other is just a waiting game when he tells on the other!

