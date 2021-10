The Seahawks had another frustrating loss on Sunday night, falling on the road 23-20 in overtime to the Steelers. As painful as it was, there were plenty of positive takeaways from the loss. Seattle showed a lot of heart battling back from a 14-0 deficit at halftime, aided by a dynamic rushing attack even without RB1 Chris Carson to lead it. The team also made several promising adjustments on defense, most notably some legitimate playing time for rookie cornerback Tre Brown. It was Brown’s first NFL game after spending several weeks on injured reserve and he played extremely well for a first-timer.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO