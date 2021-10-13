CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘No Time to Die’ is flawed, but worthwhile

By Matt Kyle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long series of delays due to changing directors and the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniel Craig’s fifth and final James Bond film finally made its theatrical debut last Friday, bringing in $300 million at the global box office. The 25th film in the iconic franchise, “No Time to Die” has tons of action and goes places no previous Bond films have dared to go, but a bloated runtime and repetitive villain prevent it from delivering a wholly satisfying conclusion to Craig’s run as 007.

'No Time to Die' review: Daniel Craig waves a long goodbye to 007

Daniel Craig makes his royal exit in "No Time to Die," a handsome if entirely too long James Bond adventure that struggles with James Bond's place in the modern world. And just what is that place? There once was a time when there was nothing cooler than a debonair British super-spy with a license to kill. The tailored suits, the cool gadgets, the fancy cars and the colorful bad guys all helped shape this cinematic fantasy world that we'd dip our toes into every few years or so. But in 2021 — nearly 60 years and 25 films into the franchise — is James Bond still the hero we crave? Does the series need an update, or an all-out retirement?
Villanovan

The Newest James Bond Movie: No Time To Die Review

For months, it looked like the newest James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” had no time to be released. It was originally slated to come out in April 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world and caused the film release to be postponed three times. However, this 25th installment in the James Bond series has finally hit theaters, and it was worth the wait.
Cars 108

‘No Time to Die’ Review: Some Bonds Can Be Broken

All James Bond films begin with a cold open, but No Time to Die’s is colder than most. In a house on the edge of a frozen lake, a mysterious man wearing a parka jacket and a chalk-white mask pursues a young girl. What follows — a flurry of violence and vendettas — sets the tone for the rest of the film to follow, which brings Daniel Craig’s 15-year run as Ian Fleming’s most famous creation to a close.
No Time to Die Review: Daniel Craig’s 007 Swan Song is a Rocky But Bold Farewell

“This never happened to the other fellow” quipped a young, eager George Lazenby in 1969. The opening of Peter R. Hunt’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is to date the most self-aware the 007 franchise has run in its nearly six-decade history. It established a winking-but-perhaps-necessary acknowledgment for audiences hesitant to relinquish Sean Connery, as if to say “this will be different, we know, but you’ll be okay.” That sentiment is all over No Time To Die, and director Cary Joji Fukunaga is far from subtle about it. From the car to the music cues to the sentimentality at its core, Fukunaga seems indebted to the sixth Bond outing On Her Majesty’s Secret Service in a way that has fascinating implications for the series and its future. As the first American at the helm, he appears more than suited to the role. That’s to say nothing of the storied production squabbles and rewrites upon rewrites, but the final output would dictate none of that holds sway. What’s on display here has the trappings of rousing, big entertainment. Given the track record of other Bonds’ final bows, Craig has been gifted a ceremonious farewell. That, for certain, never happened to the other fellows.
No Time to Die

It’s a farewell. An elongated sendoff James Bond fans will instinctively desire. And they should. As should any action film enthusiast who likes a dash of style mixed in with their adrenaline-rush martini. James Bond (Daniel Craig) has retired from the game and MI6. He is not happy when his...
REEL REVIEWS: Set pieces, Craig enthrall in ‘No Time to Die’

After 15 years in the iconic role of James Bond, Daniel Craig finishes his run in a spectacular and satisfying manner. His final film shows Bond’s emotional core. “No Time to Die” continues the saga which began with “Spectre” in 2015. Lovers Bond and Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux) escaped together...
James Bond ‘No Time to Die’ Opens With Big Numbers, Strong Reviews

The film has opened to big numbers overseas with a $119 million take and has received a very respectable 84% favorable rating at aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig in his fifth (and final) performance as the British secret agent. If you can follow this, you must be a world-class decoder: The film was originally scheduled to have its world premiere in London on March 31, 2020, followed by an international roll out. (Its North American premiere was originally scheduled for April 10 of that year.)
No Time to Die review: An emotional swan song for the best Bond ever

After 15 years and five movies, Daniel Craig’s tenure as a gritty, modernized James Bond comes to a close in the stunning No Time to Die. Guided by the steady hand of director Cary Joji Fukunaga (of HBO’s surreal True Detective), No Time to Die does bid a fond farewell to Craig. But first, it allows its lead to showcase new sides of the world’s best-known secret agent.
‘No Time to Die’ review: Going out in prestigious style

Daniel Craig has no time to die in his final performance as James Bond. “No Time to Die” is the fifth and final James Bond film with Daniel Craig as the lead. It’s the 25th film in the franchise, with Cary Joji Fukunaga at the director’s helm, having previously directed the film “Beasts of No Nation.” It was written by Fukunaga, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and writing team Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.
Movie Review: ‘No Time to Die’ Might Not Be Perfect, But It Sure is a Satisfying Conclusion

As the hours turned into days turned into months then finally turned into more than a year of delays, No Time To Die has finally been released internationally and is making its way to the United States this week. The 25th Bond flick lived by its name for a while, it seemed like there was truly no time to die as the film would never see the light of day due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Review: “No Time to Die” a rare bookend for long-running James Bond series

Three stars. Rated PG-13. 163 minutes. In theaters. Closure, while great for storytelling, is not something franchises do well. We wave goodbye to characters we’ll soon see in sequels and reboots, the stakes only as high as the months stacked between outings. To quote Luke Skywalker, in his own franchise: “No one’s ever really gone.”
Review: ‘No Time to Die’ is a grand finale, but lacks some needed backstory

The name produces an immediate reaction for anyone: a suave, skilled agent and womanizer who always finds a way to win. But in 2006, MGM brought on a new Bond — blonde, blue eyes, with a dark past, but with the same license to kill. Played by Daniel Craig, the new Bond revived the series, producing some of the best movies ever. But all good things come to an end, bringing us to No Time to Die, Craig’s final Bond performance.
Review: ‘No Time to Die’ thrills audience with James Bond’s latest adventure

When “No Time to Die” first was delayed due to COVID-19 in April 2020, many felt that this film was doomed. With great controversy surrounding the script, casting and even Daniel Craig himself stating that would only play Bond for the money, the consensus was that Craig’s final outing as 007 would be mediocre at best and disastrous at worst. Now releasing nearly 18 months after its anticipated release date, I can safely say that “No Time to Die” is one of the best films of the franchise.
What Does the Next Era of James Bond Look Like?

The first set piece in No Time to Die begins with a bang and ends with a chase. An explosion knocks a certain British intelligence agent onto the Southern Italian dirt. His suit—tan and slimmed along the ribs—is stained, but he’s Bond, James Bond, so it’s still intact. This is where things heat up: Bond, fleeing on a bridge made of weathered cobblestone, dodges an oncoming car by ducking behind a boulder a few feet in front of the vehicle; Bond, still imperiled, dodges gunfire and jumps clear off the bridge using an electrical wire as a bungee; Bond, completely unarmed, battles a machine-gun-wielding attacker with a cybernetic eye and a penchant for headbutts. They tussle in the dust for a moment, then trade punches on their feet until our hero prevails, strangling the man to the point of unconsciousness with a laundry cord swiped off a nearby villa.
Why ‘No Time to Die’ Box Office Could Skyfall Despite Strong Reviews

Bond must continue to draw reluctant older audiences while competing with ”Venom“ and ”Halloween Kills“ for younger ones. While MGM’s “No Time to Die” has performed strongly at the box office overseas, Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film faces a big challenge in the United States this weekend amid an increasingly crowded marketplace and the ongoing unwillingness of older moviegoers to come to theaters.
The blood you bleed is just the blood you owe: a 'No Time to Die' review

The 25th entry in the venerable James Bond franchise has finally hit the big screen after a year and a half of delays. The film, the classically titled No Time to Die, is Daniel Craig’s last go-round as James Bond. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who helmed the incomparable first...
Cary Fukunaga – No Time to Die – Reviews

Let’s turn the clock back exactly 16 years. It is October 2005 and Daniel Craig is announced to the world as the new James Bond interpreter in the cinema, after the four films by Pierce Brosnan, thus beating fierce competition that has seen him prevail over two names like Colin Farrell and Clive Owen. He is 37 years old and the historical producers of the saga, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, have staked everything on him after having appreciated his skills in The Pusher (in original Layer Cake, by Matthew Vaughn). Rough features, lashing irony and not exactly elegant, Craig was not enthusiastically received by the public and by fans of the saga: too ugly (??), too blond (??) the most frequent criticisms, which did not take into account his cinematic endeavors – apart from the very good The Pusher, also He was my father by Sam Mendes (which years later he will find again in the Bondian saga) and above all Munich by Steven Spielberg. In short, since his official appointment, Daniel Craig has been a breaking point in the saga at the fifty-year time.
