Review: ‘No Time to Die’ is flawed, but worthwhile
After a long series of delays due to changing directors and the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniel Craig’s fifth and final James Bond film finally made its theatrical debut last Friday, bringing in $300 million at the global box office. The 25th film in the iconic franchise, “No Time to Die” has tons of action and goes places no previous Bond films have dared to go, but a bloated runtime and repetitive villain prevent it from delivering a wholly satisfying conclusion to Craig’s run as 007.baylorlariat.com
