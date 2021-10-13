CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Court Of Appeal Upholds Suspended Sentence For Wheesung Regarding Propofol Use

By U. Kim
Soompi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe appellate court has upheld Wheesung’s original suspended sentence on charges of habitual propofol use. On October 13, Daegu District Court of Criminal Appeals dismissed the prosecution’s appeal to the court’s original ruling on Wheesung’s charges of violating the Act on the Control of Narcotics, etc. The sentence Wheesung received in the original trial—a year in prison suspended for two years, 40 hours of community service, and 40 hours of a drug treatment course—remains unchanged. This means that Wheesung will be spending two years in probation, but he will have to serve a one-year prison sentence if he violates the condition of the suspension during the probation.

