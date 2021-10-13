CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Reduce Costs Across Your Business

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something deeply satisfying about picking through your accounts and considering where you might be able to save a dollar or two. In your personal life, this might mean canceling subscriptions or avoiding that morning coffee in your local shop. But in the business world, these decisions carry more weight: they’re about contracts and fees that amount to thousands of dollars per year – dollars you could instead be pocketing in profit. In this guide, we’ll take you on a whistle-stop tour of your accounts, showing you where money can be saved across your business.

Petoskey News-Review

How long should your business plan be?

As mentors with SCORE, we get many questions about how long and detailed a business plan should be. To answer this question, it may be helpful to think of business plans in two categories:. 1) Traditional business plan: Think of this as a many-pages business plan. This type of plan...
PETOSKEY, MI
The Motley Fool

How Your Dog Can Impact the Cost of Homeowners Insurance

As much as you love your pup, certain breeds may raise the cost of your homeowners insurance. For companies providing homeowners insurance, premiums are tied to risks. For example, it can cost more to insure a home with a trampoline or pool in the backyard. That's because both represent a higher risk of injury, and increase the odds a homeowner will make a claim. Dogs are the same. While a breed of dog generally considered low-risk may not impact the price of homeowners insurance, some breeds will. Worse yet, insurance companies are free to deny coverage to a homeowner if they consider their pet too high-risk to cover.
PETS
siouxlandproud.com

Rising gas costs impact Siouxland businesses, here’s how

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Gas prices in Iowa are over $3 per gallon and these rising costs have forced local organizations to make some difficult decisions. The Foodbank of Siouxland distributes products daily, and rising gas prices are taking a toll. Executive Director Jake Wandersheid said the foodbank raised its transportation budget this year to offset costs.
TRAFFIC
newmilfordspectrum.com

How to Manage Credit Cards for Your Small Business

Among the many factors that lead to small businesses dying big deaths is a lack of good cash flow and money management. Credit cards can ease the stress. But with so many choices available, which options are the most optimal? Here’s what you need to ask yourself before making this choice.
CREDITS & LOANS
Forbes

Why And How To Diversify Your Business' Online Presence

Akram Atallah is CEO of Donuts Inc., a global leader in next-generation top-level domains and digital identity. Naturally, as a business owner, you want to spread awareness of your brand to as many people as possible. Developing an online following — whether of viewers, readers, customers or clients — is a common tactic for doing so. But, later on, the tools you use to build this following can significantly weigh on the success of your brand.
SMALL BUSINESS
Westport News

How to Scale Your Business Sustainably

Early in my career, I fell into a trap that plagues many entrepreneurs: I took on every responsibility myself. I was really good and fast, and completing tasks faster instantly resulted in greater immediate short-term profitability. After all, why would I assign a task to a team member to complete in four hours when I could complete that same task in two? Why would I hire a new designer, when I could tackle an extra project over a weekend?
ECONOMY
thebalance.com

How To Create a Balance Sheet for Your Small Business

A balance sheet is a financial statement used by a business for insight about its financial standing and overall value. It records a summary of the business’s finances, including the assets, liabilities, and owner’s equity. Balance sheets are important accounting tools for small businesses because they not only provide a...
SMALL BUSINESS
KTEN.com

How Much Does It Cost To Sell Your House?

Originally Posted On: https://sellmyhousecompare.com/much-cost-sell-house/. If you have a home that you would like to sell, whether this is your personal residence or a rental property that you would like to simply unload or flip, there are costs that are involved with this procedure, expenditures that you may not have thought of before making this decision.
REAL ESTATE
Inc.com

How to Help Your Business Manage the Debt Paradox

A pattern that I often see in small to medium sized businesses is that they become scared to take on debt after they have made it out of the "start-up" phase of their business life-cycle. When we start our businesses, we are so excited to get going and are willing...
SMALL BUSINESS
Augusta Free Press

How to start an online business: 4 tips for your eCommerce business

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. If you are trying to create an online business in the eCommerce industry, you need to keep a few tips in mind to avoid the pitfalls of the first year of business. Make sure you come up with a foolproof business and the necessary details to keep your business successful for many years to come.
INTERNET
Benzinga

How To Keep Your Cannabis Business Safe And The Legal Situation In Business

The cannabis market made huge progress over the last several years. The increase in the number of users boosted the industry’s value. Thanks to premium platforms like Askgrowers.com, anyone interested can learn about cannabis strains and brands quickly. Even most governments seem readier than ever to adjust the laws and legalize cannabis.
ECONOMY
Shawano Leader

How to Choose The Right Conveyor System For Your Business

A conveyor system is an automated transport system used to move freight, luggage, containers, pallets, products, and other materials. The freight to be carried can be loaded at any point onto the conveyor system’s transport medium. Conveyors are often used for handling heavy loads which are impractical to handle manually. Conveyor systems are widely used in manufacturing plants, warehouses, shipping ports, airports, restaurants, retail stores and many other facilities. The design of a conveyor system will depend on factors such as reliability, available space, labor costs and efficiency.
INDUSTRY
moneyweek.com

How to build a website for your business

For most people, this month’s outage at Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp was simply an inconvenience. But for small businesses that depend on these networks to make online sales, the six hours they were down meant six hours of no trading and no revenues. That might just prompt some small businesses...
INTERNET
t2conline.com

Paul Haarman Shares Key Things to Consider Prior to Purchasing a Franchise

Although everyone wants to start a conventional business of their own, the truth is, it is not always easy or feasible to start a business idea from scratch. But just because you do not have the time or resources to start a new business, it does not mean you have to give up on your dream to run a business of your own. You can go for the franchise option, which is safe and makes you a lot of money. Restaurant franchises are doing pretty well at the moment due to the huge demand for in-home care for baby boomers.
ECONOMY
mediafeed.org

How to prepare for the dry spell in your small business

Twin Lakes Tree and Lawn Care 2019 Budgeted Income Statement. if (siteState.loadedStickyTableHeaderJs === ‘undefined’) {. // indicates whether StickyTableHeader Js has loaded or not. siteState.loadedStickyTableHeaderJs = false;. }. // load StickyTableHeader js on scroll if it hasn’t loaded yet. siteEvent.on(“scrolled”, function () {. if (!siteState.loadedStickyTableHeaderJs) {. siteState.loadedStickyTableHeaderJs = true;. var...
SMALL BUSINESS
mediafeed.org

How much it costs to start a business in every industry

When opening a business, it would be beneficial to have an idea of what startup costs to expect, whether you’re familiar with the industry or a newcomer. Using data from the Census Bureau, LendingTree researchers estimated the average startup costs for businesses in a wide range of industries. Most business owners (21%) launch their venture with less than $5,000. But initial costs could exceed $3 million, depending on industry and other startup factors.
ECONOMY
newhope.com

How to stay nimble while growing your business

The seventh of the Tardigrade traits is nimbleness. For a brand and business to survive in these uncertain times, it must quickly adjust, adapt and move faster than its competitors. But how? This article will explore what is required to be nimble and agile while remaining capital efficient and effective.
ECONOMY
KTEN.com

How Much Does It Cost to Ship a Car Across States

Originally Posted On: https://www.amerifreight.net/auto-shipping/how-much-does-it-cost-to-ship-a-car-across-states/. Did you know that over thirty-three million people move every year? Many of these individuals end up across the entire country. If you fall in this category, then you probably don’t want to put hundreds or even thousands of miles on your car. The solution? Ship...
CARS
hbr.org

How Business Leaders Can Reduce Polarization

Rising political polarization can have serious ramifications for businesses. Companies that speak out on controversial issues can face decreased customer loyalty from those with opposing beliefs, increased internal conflict between employees, or reduced sales from boycotts. Furthermore, taking a public stance can often exacerbate social tensions. For example, after the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Delta Air Lines was reported to have eliminated an NRA member discount. Despite affecting very few people, the move further heightened tensions around gun control and prompted state lawmakers to threaten the airline’s fuel tax exemptions.
ECONOMY

Community Policy