2022 Honda HR-V Electric Version Makes Early Debut In China
In April, Honda unveiled the SUV E:Prototype at Auto Shanghai to signal an electric third-generation HR-V. Fast forward to October, revealing images of the production model have been published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. As previously reported, all cars sold in the People’s Republic go through a homologation process, and in some cases, the images are released on the MIIT site before the vehicle's official debut.www.motor1.com
