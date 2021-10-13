2022 Honda HR-V Electric Version Makes Early Debut In China

Better late than never, the third-generation Lexus LX is finally being retired after no fewer than 14 years on the market. It was well worth the wait as the all-new SUV brings improvements on all fronts, starting with a new platform that has shaved off a whopping 441 pounds (200 kilograms) of weight over its predecessor. If that rings a bell, it's because the new Toyota Land Cruiser, which won't be sold in the US, has lost the exact same amount of fat as a result of switching to the TNGA-F platform.

BUYING CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO