2022 Honda HR-V Electric Version Makes Early Debut In China

In April, Honda unveiled the SUV E:Prototype at Auto Shanghai to signal an electric third-generation HR-V. Fast forward to October, revealing images of the production model have been published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. As previously reported, all cars sold in the People’s Republic go through a homologation process, and in some cases, the images are released on the MIIT site before the vehicle's official debut.

electrek.co

The cheapest EV in the world has landed in the US – here’s what it’s like

Electrek was invited to try out the cheapest EV in the world, which is manufactured by Changli. It was hilarious, cute, “cheap” in every way, and a wild exercise for the imagination. Even though it doesn’t retain its famed price tag, the US importers have put great effort into adding back value where the shipping costs took it away.
CARS
Motor1.com

Vietnam's VinFast Will Be Selling Cars In The US By End Of 2022

Reports from 2019 and 2020 suggested Vietnamese automaker VinFast had plans to enter the American market in 2021, though it seems that those plans have changed. A new interview with the company’s global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller reveals it will begin accepting pre-orders for the VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the US in the first half of 2022 with deliveries scheduled by the end of next year.
ECONOMY
Vice

Honda Wants to Build Electric Planes, Reusable Rockets, and Conquer the '4th Dimension'

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. Honda, a corporation that makes cars, motorcycles, airplane engines and the like, has released a plan to build a lot more stuff that it calls "initiatives in new areas." That is a modest way of describing a press release with phrases like "Challenges on the lunar surface" and "reusable small rocket" and "make mobility in the skies more accessible for people."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Honda Is Getting Into the Electric Air Taxi Game

Honda has officially jumped into the eVTOL race by blending its existing products with new technologies. The Japanese firm initially revealed that it was developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle in April 2021, as part of its “vision for the future,” which, among other things, promised only electric vehicles by 2050. But actual details of the new aircraft have emerged in recent days and, surprisingly, it won’t be fully electric. The company’s internal research suggests that the strongest market for eVTOLs will be regional travel, which will require a range of roughly 250 miles. “All-electric eVTOL aircraft face a range...
INDUSTRY
MotorAuthority

Honda planning for a future of self-driving cars, robots, and electric VTOL aircraft

Honda recently announced a number of new tech projects, including robots, electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and even a rocket. The automaker, which already makes a small jet, is the latest company to experiment with eVTOL aircraft. While still unproven, these aircraft are envisioned as part of future urban mobility services thanks to their ability to take off and land vertically like helicopters, but with allegedly lower noise and emissions. Several startups, some backed by other automakers, are developing prototypes.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Honda to Launch New EV Brand in China Next Year

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor will launch a new electric vehicle brand in China next year, it said on Wednesday, and will only launch battery electric, hydrogen fuel-cell or petrol-electric hybrid vehicles there from 2030. Known for its fuel-efficient internal-combustion engines, Honda sold over 1.6 million vehicles in China...
ECONOMY
thedetroitbureau.com

Chevrolet’s Electric Silverado Debuting at CES 2022

Chevrolet officials confirmed today the brand will debut its all-electric Silverado at CES 2022 during GM CEO Mary Barra’s keynote address on Jan. 5. In addition, officials also confirmed the Silverado electric pickup offer a fixed-glass roof for retail models, offering expansive visibility, increased headroom, and an enhanced experience of spaciousness for both front and rear passengers. This is the first application of an available fixed-glass roof on a GM pickup in the full-size truck segment.
RETAIL
Detroit News

Honda says it will only sell electric cars in China after 2030

Honda Motor Co. is doubling down on the world’s biggest car market, pledging that all models it introduces in China after 2030 will be electric as Chief Executive Officer Toshihiro Mibe pushes ahead with the Japanese automaker’s aim of ditching combustion engine cars globally by 2040. Honda on Wednesday said...
ECONOMY
motorbikewriter.com

Gogoro Battery-Swapping Network Makes Its Debut In China

Earlier this year, Gogoro announced its plans to establish a countrywide EV network. The deal was in partnership with two of China’s largest two-wheeler manufacturers – DCJ and Yadea – who invested a combined 50 million dollars. Now, the first lot of battery swapping stations, 45 in total, have opened in Hangzhou.
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

Honda Debuts Five e:N Concepts Showing The Future Of Its EVs

After baby steps into the EV market with models like the Clarity and E, Honda is getting really serious about electricity by showing several vehicles that the brand is referring to as the e:N Series of concepts. Production versions of these machines would arrive in China first. The e:NS1 and...
CARS
Motor1.com

Mazda CX-3 Gets Super Edgy With New Version In Japan

The Mazda CX-3 is dead – well, at least in the US, along with Mazda6, as announced back in May. However, the small crossover still lives on in other parts of the world, particularly in Japan where it got a few updates and improvements. Most importantly, the CX-3 gets a new, super edgy version in the Land of the Rising Sun.
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Lexus LX 600 Debuts As Lux Version Of All-New Land Cruiser

Better late than never, the third-generation Lexus LX is finally being retired after no fewer than 14 years on the market. It was well worth the wait as the all-new SUV brings improvements on all fronts, starting with a new platform that has shaved off a whopping 441 pounds (200 kilograms) of weight over its predecessor. If that rings a bell, it's because the new Toyota Land Cruiser, which won't be sold in the US, has lost the exact same amount of fat as a result of switching to the TNGA-F platform.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

iPhone-Maker Foxconn Unveils Three Electric Vehicles With Ford Names

Different reports continue to speculate about the possibility of Apple launching a vehicle. Until - and if - that happens, the closest thing to an Apple car has just made its official debut as an alternative. The Foxconn Technology Group has unveiled its first three electric vehicles, developed in cooperation with Taiwanese automaker Yulon Motor Co Ltd. Friends, meet the Foxconn Model C, Model E, and Model T.
BUSINESS
Top Speed

Honda launches all-electric EV Sub-brand - e:N

Honda held a virtual event online to showcase their EV strategy for the Chinese market, via their new EV sub-brand e:N. The Japanese brand unveiled two production-ready electric vehicles: the e:NS1 and the e:NP1. Apart from these two EV’s we also got to see three electric concept cars. The e:N SUV Concept, e:N GT Concept, and e:N Coupe Concept.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Honda: Only EV Sales In China By 2030

Honda has ambitious EV plans for the world’s largest car market, China. The Japanese automaker says it will only sell EVs in China starting in 2030 and plans to introduce 10 EVs within five years, according to an Automotive News report. “To achieve these targets speedily and steadily, in China,...
WORLD
CAR Magazine

Honda HR-V hybrid (2021) review: pragmatism on wheels

Remember the HR-V? We'd forgive you if you hadn't. The last one did okay for the brand but didn't really tap into the crossover boom in Europe, but Honda wants to change that with this new one. So, what are its USPs? A proper hybrid powertrain, mainly (rare to find...
CARS
theness.com

Lack of Infrastructure Killed Early Electric Car

This provides an excellent historical case for debate over which factors ultimately determined the winner of this marketplace competition (right up there with VHS vs Betamax). We will never definitively know the answer – we can’t rerun history with different variables to see what happens. Also, the ICE won out the world over because the international industry consolidated around that choice, meaning that other countries were not truly independent experiments.
CARS
Carscoops

Honda Drops New Images Of 2021 Honda HR-V e:HEV Ahead Of European Launch

The all-new 2021 Honda HR-V e:HEV will begin arriving in mainland European showrooms later this year, with the U.K.following in early 2022 with prices starting from £26,960 OTR. To build up anticipation, Honda has released a selection of new interior and exterior photos of the new crossover. The e:HEV badge...
CARS
topgear.com

There’s a new electric version of the reborn Mini Moke

And it’ll be the only one you can buy from 2022 onwards…. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. There’s a new version of the reborn Moke that we first saw back in September 2020, and this time its all-electric. The purists will love this one…
CARS
