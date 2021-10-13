CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby: Parents 'will never understand' her murder

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parents of a woman murdered by her partner before he took his own life have said they will never understand why he did it. Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, 22, was stabbed to death by Benjamin Green, 41, at his home in Kettering, Northamptonshire, in August. Her mother Rachel said she was...

www.bbc.com

The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman charged with murder of husband after going on TV begging for help finding killer

A Texas woman who made a desperate plea to find her husband’s killer a year ago has now been accused of orchestrating the crime with the help of her boyfriend. Jennifer Lynne Faith had said last year that she was not supposed to be widowed at 48 and urged the killer to come forward. “I just hope that at some point, maybe this person can recognise the gravity of what they’ve done and [can] feel some sort of guilt,” she had said in a tearful plea on 2 December.
ENTERTAINMENT
CrimeOnline

BREAKING: Husband of Murdered Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey Found Dead

The husband of a young woman who was found dead of an apparent homicide in November 2020 has been found dead. According to the Daily Beast, Alexis Sharkey’s husband Tom Sharkey was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. U.S. Marshals confirmed to the news outlet that Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force agents discovered Sharkey’s body at his daughter’s Florida home on Tuesday night while serving an arrest warrant in connection to his 26-year-old wife’s presumed murder.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Frankie Morris: Teenager found in woods hanged himself, inquest told

A teenage graffiti artist from Anglesey who went missing after an illegal rave hanged himself from a tree, an inquest has heard. Frantisek "Frankie" Morris, 18, disappeared at the start of May, prompting a search involving police, mountain rescue crews and hundreds of others. It was a month before he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Joy: Man guilty of murdering partner in flat

A murderer "went about his daily business" after leaving his partner to die from "horrific injuries" and hypothermia in their flat, police said. Helen Joy, 54, was found dead in a property in Twickenham Drive in Leasowe, Wirral, on 1 February. Her children said they had witnessed her being abused,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mohammed Khubaib jailed over kidnapped teen ransom demand

A kidnapper who snatched a teenage boy from the street then demanded a ransom from his family has been jailed. Mohammed Khubaib, 22, abducted the 14-year-old outside a Bradford takeaway in May and, with the help of others, bundled him into a car. The boy's mother was blackmailed into paying...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Brian Laundrie’s Sister Says Parents ‘Not Talking’ to Her Amid Manhunt

Brian Laundrie’s sister spoke to a group of protesters late Monday outside her Florida home and defended herself against speculation that she might be protecting her brother amid a massive manhunt. In footage of the exchange published by TMZ, Cassie Laundrie said she is “just as upset, frustrated, and heartbroken as everybody else” after Gabby Petito was found slain in a national park in Wyoming last month. While scrutiny on the family has mounted with revelations that Brian Laundrie’s parents went camping with him while Petito’s family was desperately seeking information on their daughter’s whereabouts, Cassie Laundrie said she has essentially been cut off by her parents. “I am losing my parents, and my brother, and my children’s aunt and my future sister-in-law on top of this, and you’re not helping,” she told protesters, noting that her parents “are not talking to us either.” Asked why her parents were not talking to her, she responded: “If I knew, I would say.” She offered a similar response when asked if she believed her parents were somehow involved in helping Brian to elude authorities, saying simply “I don’t know.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jordan Monaghan trial: Baby was fine hours before death, court hears

A man accused of murdering his two children offered to do the night feed for the first time shortly before his daughter's death, a court has heard. Jordan Monaghan, 30, is accused of smothering his 24-day-old daughter Ruby in January 2013 before killing his 21-month-old son Logan eight months later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lucy Letby: Nurse denies murdering eight babies

A nurse has pleaded not guilty to murdering eight babies and attempting to murder another 10. Lucy Letby, 31, is accused of murdering five boys and three girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She is also accused of the attempted murder of five...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Murderer severed man's arm after Birmingham dumbbell attack

A murderer has been jailed for "ferociously" attacking a man with a rolling pin and dumbbell before trying to dismember the body in a bath. Hassan Ghafar, 22, suffered dozens of injuries during the attack at a property in Birmingham on 7 February. The accused, David Joel Swaby, 34, said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Berrow death: pensioner who stabbed husband said he was a 'pain'

A pensioner who went on to stab her husband to death had previously described him as a "pain", a court has heard. Penelope Jackson attacked 78-year-old David Jackson in their home in Berrow, Somerset, on 13 February this year. Bristol Crown Court heard she had called police in December 2020...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

NHS nurse faces 10 years in jail for ‘cleaning up crime scene after son kneecapped love rival’

A mental health nurse is facing 10 years in prison for cleaning up a crime scene after her son “kneecapped” a love rival in her car.Bolton Crown Court heard Patricia Dean, 58, phoned in sick to her job at a Manchester hospital to tidy her car after Vincenzo De Falco shot Jonathan Smith with a shotgun, MailOnline reported.Dean had the Mercedes sports model car undergo a full valet to wash away Mr Smith’s blood while police were searching for her 28-year-old son.Mr Smith was found in a Rochdale street and underwent hours of surgery on his legs, the court heard.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY

