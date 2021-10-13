Maddie Durdant-Hollamby: Parents 'will never understand' her murder

Brian Laundrie’s sister spoke to a group of protesters late Monday outside her Florida home and defended herself against speculation that she might be protecting her brother amid a massive manhunt. In footage of the exchange published by TMZ, Cassie Laundrie said she is “just as upset, frustrated, and heartbroken as everybody else” after Gabby Petito was found slain in a national park in Wyoming last month. While scrutiny on the family has mounted with revelations that Brian Laundrie’s parents went camping with him while Petito’s family was desperately seeking information on their daughter’s whereabouts, Cassie Laundrie said she has essentially been cut off by her parents. “I am losing my parents, and my brother, and my children’s aunt and my future sister-in-law on top of this, and you’re not helping,” she told protesters, noting that her parents “are not talking to us either.” Asked why her parents were not talking to her, she responded: “If I knew, I would say.” She offered a similar response when asked if she believed her parents were somehow involved in helping Brian to elude authorities, saying simply “I don’t know.”

