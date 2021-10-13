Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 02:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Noble Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Kay, Kingfisher, northwestern Noble, central Blaine, eastern Grant and Garfield Counties through 400 AM CDT At 335 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Medford to near Drummond to 5 miles southwest of Watonga. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Enid, Blackwell, Watonga, Kingfisher, Tonkawa, Medford, Hennessey, Waukomis, Pond Creek, Garber, Covington, Billings, Dover, Drummond, Lamont, Kremlin, Breckenridge, Braman, Hunter and Fairmont. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 212 and 236. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH