CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Comanche, Jackson, Kingfisher, Kiowa by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 02:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Comanche; Jackson; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Tillman; Washita Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Washita, northwestern Comanche, southwestern Kingfisher, Caddo, eastern Jackson, Kiowa, southeastern Blaine, western Tillman, western Canadian, northern Wilbarger and east central Hardeman Counties through 415 AM CDT At 340 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Greenfield to 3 miles southeast of Cloud Chief to 6 miles northwest of Chillicothe. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Altus, Frederick, Hinton, Carnegie, Snyder, Geary, Okarche, Hydro, Tipton, Mountain View, Chillicothe, Binger, Fort Cobb, Calumet, Mountain Park, Indiahoma, Eakly, Davidson, Roosevelt and Gotebo. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 88 and 118. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kiowa County, OK
County
Kingfisher County, OK
City
Geary, OK
City
Hinton, OK
City
Comanche, OK
County
Caddo County, OK
City
Fort Cobb, OK
City
Calumet, OK
County
Blaine County, OK
City
Kingfisher, OK
City
Altus, OK
County
Comanche County, OK
County
Jackson County, OK
City
Caddo, OK
City
Frederick, OK
County
Washita County, OK
City
Kiowa, OK
City
Mountain Park, OK
County
Tillman County, OK
County
Canadian County, OK
City
Tipton, OK
City
Canadian, OK
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

State Department IG to probe Biden admin's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

The State Department's inspector general is launching a series of investigations into the Biden administration's last diplomatic moves in Afghanistan. The reviews will focus on the State Department's Special Immigrant Visa program, Afghans processed for refugee admission into the U.S., resettlement of refugees and visa recipients, and the emergency evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, according to an October 15 memo to Secretary of State Blinken first reported by Politico and confirmed by Fox News.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Blaine Caddo#Doppler#Carnegie
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy