Special Weather Statement issued for Dickens, Garza, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 02:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dickens; Garza; Kent Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Kent, southwestern Dickens and eastern Garza Counties through 415 AM CDT At 340 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of White River Lake to 7 miles north of Lake Alan Henry to 9 miles southwest of Justiceburg. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Spur, Lake Alan Henry and Justiceburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH