Tacoma, WA

City of Tacoma-Maintenance Dredging of wood debris

 5 days ago

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental Non-Significance. Proposal: Maintenance Dredging of wood debris near the pulp and paper mill. City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on www.tacomapermits.org or upon request. Comments on this determination of environmental non-significance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on October 27, 2021 to the Planning and Development Services Department, 747 Market Street, Tacoma, Washington 98402. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

www.tacomadailyindex.com

