If you’re getting Battlefield 2042 error codes to do with active EA Play subscriptions or ‘Unknown Errors’ as you try to access the new open beta that has just launched, we’ve got you covered with a few solutions. Battlefield 2042 is the next instalment in the Battlefield series and sees it come back to a more modern, near-future setting. You can try it out now thanks to the Battlefield 2042 open beta, although it’s only available for a short time, so it’s best to not let any error codes cut down on the amount of time you can play. Here are some of the major issues you might be having with Battlefield 2042 and some potential fixes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO