Emma Raducanu may be the name on everyone’s lips at Indian Wells but the US Open champion vowed not to put pressure on herself as she prepares to return to action. The 18-year-old’s incredible triumph in New York catapulted her from young hopeful to one of the biggest names in women’s tennis and there will be a huge amount of attention when she plays her first match since the Flushing Meadows final at the BNP Paribas Open later this week.

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO