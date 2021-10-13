CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Critical Role Dungeons & Dragons adventure adds rival NPC parties in 2022

By Benjamin Abbott
 5 days ago
Popular live play series Critical Role is getting its first major Dungeons & Dragons adventure book next year. Created in collaboration with Dungeon Master Matt Mercer, 'Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep' launches on March 15, 2022. Taking players from levels 3 to 12, Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep...

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

