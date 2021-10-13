New Critical Role Dungeons & Dragons adventure adds rival NPC parties in 2022

Step outside of the tavern to carry out the day job of a group of fantasy heroes in Tales from the Red Dragon Inn, an entry in the series that features co-op gameplay. Set within the same universe of the popular fantasy board game series The Red Dragon Inn - wherein a party of adventurers settle back for a night of drinking and tomfoolery - Tales from the Red Dragon Inn has gives players the opportunity to discover what the characters from the original title actually do out on their adventures. Taking place outside of the classic setting of a raucous tavern, Tales from the Red Dragon Inn has players pursuing a campaign that will have them exploring various maps filled with a collection of murderous foes.

