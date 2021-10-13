New Critical Role Dungeons & Dragons adventure adds rival NPC parties in 2022

Wizards of the Coast just released a surprise 156-page Dungeons & Dragons supplement written by the lead designer of the original Baldur's Gate video game that includes tons of classic monster statblocks, high level villain statblocks, and a ton of other information. The new supplement, titled Minsc and Boo's Journal of Villainy, is a nearly full-length tome containing a plethora of resources for DMs to use while building their D&D campaign. The book focuses on the "Heroic Journey," a basic formula that players can use to help craft the wide arcs of a campaign. While every Heroic Journey is different, Minsc and Boo's Journal of Villainy recommends that it includes a starting point (a Hometown), a group patron that provides the party with a common goal, and of course a good overarching villain with some henchmen.
