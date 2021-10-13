CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zebulon, NC

Police charge Zebulon man with murdering roommate following argument

By Patrick Zarcone
cbs17
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Zebulon man is charged with murdering his roommate on Tuesday night at their home, according to Zebulon police. Zebulon first responders were dispatched to a shooting call around 10:15 p.m. at a home in the 1300-block of Braemar Highlands Drive. Once at the scene, officers found Chauncy Kassim Montague, 35, lying in the front yard of his home. He had been shot multiple times, police said.

