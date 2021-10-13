Norwalk unveils proposals for $39M American Rescue Plan investments

NORWALK, Conn. — NancyOnNorwalk has withdrawn its Freedom of Information Act complaint against the Oak Hills Park Authority, after a hearing held Wednesday. Attorney Randall Avery, representing the Authority, said he agreed with the premise of the complaint, that executive sessions could be “better described” on Authority agendas. He also said that since September 2020, when the complaint was filed, the City of Norwalk has figured out the technology involved in Zoom/YouTube broadcasts so that executive sessions can be held without blocking the public from attending the non-confidential parts of meetings.

NORWALK, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO