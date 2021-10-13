CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwalk, CT

Norwalk unveils proposals for $39M American Rescue Plan investments

By Nancy Guenther Chapman
Nancy on Norwalk
Nancy on Norwalk
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NORWALK, Conn. — Top-level City staff have come up with recommendations for spending the $39 million Norwalk is receiving from the American Rescue Plan, the federal funding meant to aid communities recover from COVID-19. The proposals, including extensive flooding mitigation, grants to businesses and nonprofits, and Wall Street infrastructure improvements, were unveiled at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting as a surprise – at least to the public – as they were made during Mayor Harry Rilling’s remarks, so, not on the agenda.

www.nancyonnorwalk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Sikhs seek new home on Richards Avenue

NORWALK, Conn. — Sikhs who have been worshiping on West Avenue would like to transform a vacant Richards Avenue lot into their new religious center, or gurudwara. The 18,000 square foot, two-and-a-half story temple would stand on 1.01 acres of land at 283 Richards Ave., an AAA residence zone, Attorney Liz Suchy told the Zoning Commission. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Foundation’s new home would feature 240 seats in its worship area and complies with the criteria for a special permit, she said.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Rilling campaign collects $155K; Riddle, less than $2K

NORWALK, Conn. — Democratic incumbent Mayor Harry Rilling has raised more than $155,000 in his bid for reelection. His Republican opponent, Jonathan Riddle, has raised about $1,700. Finance disclosure forms were filed Tuesday by both campaigns. Rilling for Mayor reports $11,750 in contributions from individuals this quarter and $3,061.18 from...
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwalk, CT
Government
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Nancy on Norwalk

OHPA lawyer concedes ‘mistakes’ were made in FOI compliance

NORWALK, Conn. — NancyOnNorwalk has withdrawn its Freedom of Information Act complaint against the Oak Hills Park Authority, after a hearing held Wednesday. Attorney Randall Avery, representing the Authority, said he agreed with the premise of the complaint, that executive sessions could be “better described” on Authority agendas. He also said that since September 2020, when the complaint was filed, the City of Norwalk has figured out the technology involved in Zoom/YouTube broadcasts so that executive sessions can be held without blocking the public from attending the non-confidential parts of meetings.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Why Norwalk needs an independent party

More activist than politician, I’ve never sought office for personal gain, nor taken the fast track, party loyalty pledge. This year, in the middle of a pandemic, I decided to give our American traditions of representation with checks and balances one last try. City Hall was closed most of 2020...
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

City Hall currently out of order, please try again later!

Growing up in the era before the internet, smartphones, emails, and Zoom, the importance of in-person meetings and sitting across the table from your colleagues, business representatives, and most important locally, your city officials, was very high. This was how business was conducted and if there was no meeting, business was not conducted. Phone calls were used in a limited fashion and a handshake finalized business after signing papers.
NORWALK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Capital Budget#Hud#The American Rescue Plan#Common Council#State#City Chiefs#Pocd#East Norwalk Tod#Mlk Corridor Initiative#Ggp#The Sono Collection
Nancy on Norwalk

Candidate forums – and a debate – scheduled

NORWALK, Conn. — Debates and public forums have been scheduled so the public can learn about this year’s candidates for Norwalk offices. The League of Women Voters will hold its Mayoral and Common Council candidate forums during the week of Oct. 18, on Zoom. Norwalk ACTS has scheduled an online Board of Education candidate forum for Oct. 27, where Center for Global Studies students will ask the questions. And the Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its usual Mayoral debate for Oct. 26 on Zoom.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Riddle takes aim at Rilling as Republicans rally at Romano’s

NORWALK, Conn. — Down ticket Norwalk Republicans talked up their candidacies Tuesday with references to apartments and development. Mayoral candidate Jonathan Riddle went further, charging that “our sewage overflows constantly into Long Island Sound” and that the police and fire departments are understaffed in light of a growing population. His number one priority is improving the school system, “improving our curriculum, protecting our schools from radical curriculum that diminishes our education system, and make sure that our kids can read and write.”
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk considers new State law on accessory apartments

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is likely to attempt opting out of new State legislation on accessory use apartments. Not because Norwalk objects to “ADUs” but because the City already its own legislation to allow accessory apartments, which might need a tweak but not to be overridden by the State version, Zoning Commissioners said.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Five Fairfield County nonprofits win State grant funding

NORWALK, Conn. — State grants totaling $150,000 will help fund youth violence prevention initiatives at “five wonderful nonprofit organizations in our community,” State Rep. Stephanie Thomas (D-143) said Friday. “I believe that we all benefit when government and nonprofit organizations team up to address difficult issues,” Thomas said, at City...
NORWALK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Nancy on Norwalk

East Norwalk village district hearing draws opposition – again

NORWALK, Conn. — Something’s got to be done, East Norwalk stalwart Fran DiMeglio said recently, defending the effort to assist development in a newly laid out village district. Most of the 11 residents attending a public hearing on proposed zoning regulations changes spoke in frustrated opposition to encouraging development, complaining...
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

A Norwalk photo #122

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling publicly swore in seven members of the newly reinstituted Norwalk Commission on the Status of Women in a ceremony Friday outside City Hall. The Commission will probably meet on the third Monday of every month and form subcommittees “with various tasks and responsibilities to...
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Three Norwalk City Hall administrators exit

NORWALK, Conn. — Three recent departures from City Hall are as of yet unexplained by the administration. Norwalk Director of Management and Budgets Angela Fogel. Director of Personnel and Labor Relations Ray Burney confirmed that the three are no longer City Employees but, “I do not give out details on certain personnel matters.”
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Council merges ‘P’ with ‘Z’

NORWALK, Conn. — No muss, no fuss, no fanfare: the Common Council has voted to merge the Planning and Zoning Commissions, effective in January. There were no public speakers addressing the Council on Tuesday ahead of a unanimous vote, on an important but obscure topic that hasn’t caught the attention of the citizenry.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Rilling pulls Norwalk Commission on the Status of Women out of hat, appoints 10 members

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling has revived the Commission on the Status of Women, a long-forgotten City body that’s been inactive for at least 25 years. “You know, women were hit disproportionately hard by COVID-19. And as we emerge from the pandemic, the time is right for the commission to be reinstated,” Rilling said at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk plants trees on Wilton Avenue

NORWALK, Conn. — Workers spruced up Wilton Avenue by planting 18 trees Wednesday, all funded by a grant obtained by the Norwalk Health Department. The goal isn’t just to plant trees but to create community because people are more likely to walk down tree-lined streets, Director of Transportation, Mobility, and Parking James Travers said. More walkers inspire drivers to slow down.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Duff, Haskell tout $175M in local infrastructure work

NORWALK, Conn. — Work has begun on the Merritt Parkway, “the last two legs” of a 25-year project, State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) and State Sen. Will Haskell (D-26) said Monday. Also just beginning is the East Avenue widening project in Norwalk, they said, highlighting $175 million of...
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

 https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy