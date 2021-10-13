Norwalk unveils proposals for $39M American Rescue Plan investments
NORWALK, Conn. — Top-level City staff have come up with recommendations for spending the $39 million Norwalk is receiving from the American Rescue Plan, the federal funding meant to aid communities recover from COVID-19. The proposals, including extensive flooding mitigation, grants to businesses and nonprofits, and Wall Street infrastructure improvements, were unveiled at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting as a surprise – at least to the public – as they were made during Mayor Harry Rilling’s remarks, so, not on the agenda.www.nancyonnorwalk.com
