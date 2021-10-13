Nirvana share previously unreleased performance of ‘Lithium’
Nirvana are streaming an unreleased live version of “Lithium,” a preview to its inclusion on the forthcoming expanded reissue of 1991’s “Nevermind.” The band were captured in concert at The Palace in the Melbourne suburb of St. Kilda on February 1, 1992 for radio station Triple J; their 17-song set is one of four shows included in the 2021 Super Deluxe Edition, alongside performances in California, Tokyo, and audio and video of an Amsterdam set presented alongside a remastered version of the studio record from the original half-inch stereo analog tapes.www.klbjfm.com
