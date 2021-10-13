CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 13 sales reportedly hit hard by chip shortages

By Jon Mundy
 5 days ago
Apple is reportedly being hit by ongoing chip shortages, which could see the company significantly cutting its iPhone 13 production goals.

That’s the claim being made in a new Bloomberg report, which states that Apple could be forced to cut its 2021 iPhone 13 production targets by 10 million units.

It’s said that Apple was hoping to hit a combined 90 million new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 Mini units in the final months of the year. That figure is having to be revised, however, as suppliers Broadcom and Texas Instruments struggle to provide the necessary volume of components.

Apple informed investors of likely iPhone 13 component shortages as far back as July, stating that “We expect supply constraints during the September quarter to be greater than what we experienced during the June quarter”. Tim Cook spoke of an “industry shortage” at the same Q3 2021 earnings call.

However, third party reports since then have suggested that Apple would suffer much less than rival manufacturers from the global production crisis, with the company’s formidable purchasing power enabling it to “lock down chipset supply well ahead of time”.

It seems we should all have taken Apple at its word, if these latest reports prove to be true.

The report points out that these supply shortages are already weighing heavily on the company. There are delays of up to a month on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models ordered through the Apple website, while a number of the company’s retail outlets list the new devices as “currently unavailable” for collection.

There have also been reported supply issues with the new Apple Watch 7 in recent months.

Future AirPods could be used for something very different

Apple has reportedly been looking into how AirPods could double up as health devices. As reported by Wall Street Journal, Apple is looking into various health usages for AirPods, including ideas for hearing aids and the ability to check on your posture. Some leaked documents also mentioned that a prototype...
ELECTRONICS
Everything we expect from the October Apple Event

Apple has officially confirmed it will be hosting an online event on 18 October, but which products are expected to be revealed?. We’ve trawled through the web to find all of the latest and most trustworthy Apple rumours, and have assembled our own predictions for what Monday’s Apple event may have in store.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple extends AirPods Pro repair program an extra year

Apple has quietly extended its repair program for the AirPods Pro amidst ongoing sound issues. Around a year ago we reported on Apple setting up a repair program to replace faulty AirPods Pro earbuds free of charge. Affected customers reported experiencing crackling or static sounds that seemed to increase in loud environments, when exercising, or while talking on the phone.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Smartphone sales down 6% as chip shortages begin to impact market

The pandemic has had a negative impact across supply chains, and chips have been particularly hard hit. Canalys principal analyst Ben Stanton says that manufacturers are trying to keep up as best they can, but the chip shortage is a legitimate roadblock right now. “On the supply side, chipset manufacturers...
CELL PHONES
AirPods 3 tipped for Apple’s October 18 Unleashed event

Apple will finally unveil the AirPods 3 at its October 18 Unleashed event, according a recent tip. Many were expecting Apple to launch its third generation AirPods at the iPhone 13 event on September 14, but when the famous white earbuds proved to be a no show, attention turned to Apple’s October event.
ELECTRONICS
