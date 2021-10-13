CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

Country Roads program gives students with disabilities a chance to realize their dreams

By Elisabeth Skolny The Putnam Herald
Herald-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN — The Country Roads Program started because of a dream. Now a reality, it gives students with disabilities the opportunity to live their dreams. Hurricane resident Steve Slack has been an integral part of The Country Roads Program from dream to dream, so to speak. In the recent past, he helped develop the program and now watches first-hand as it transforms students’ lives.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Education
Morgantown, WV
Society
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Country Roads#Clemson University#The Country Roads Program#The Clemson Life Program#Wvu#Accessibility Services

Comments / 0

Community Policy