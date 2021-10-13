30% RABATT bei Hyatt Europa, Middle East, Indien und Afrika
Bei Hyatt gibt es in Europa, Middle East, Indien und Afrika einen 30% Rabatt …. Bei Hyatt läuft ein Flashsale für Europa, Middle East, Indien und Afrika. “World of Hyatt members can now enjoy 30% or more off room rates as well as a 20% discount on dining and complimentary daily breakfast at participating Hyatt hotels across Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa when booking between October 11 and October 18, 2021 for qualifying stays between November 11, 2021 and February 28, 2022.”youhavebeenupgraded.boardingarea.com
Comments / 0