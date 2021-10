Stability work to prevent trail collapse will close route to top of Multnomah Falls for about a monthVisitors to Multnomah Falls will not be able to hike up to the top of the iconic waterfall for the next few weeks as critical repair work takes place to prevent the route from collapsing. Crews began repairing a section of Larch Mountain Trail No. 441, near Multnomah Falls, Monday, Sept. 20, for a project anticipated to take four to five weeks. During the work the section of trail beyond Benson Bridge will be closed to public access. There will also be...

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO