Derek Coleman: Unlike the Mountain State, parts of Europe and England suffer from a dearth of trees

CHICAGO (CBS) — The holidays are right around the corner and that means looking for the right turkey for the dinner table. But the turkey company Butterball is concerned there may be a shortage in supply this year. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek visited a turkey farm in Dundee. They are working very hard to make sure that they can keep up with demand. After speaking to several farmers, they say It’s not just the labor, it’s the people it takes to get the turkey from the farm to your table that is the problem. Read more

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO