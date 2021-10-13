Derek Coleman: Unlike the Mountain State, parts of Europe and England suffer from a dearth of trees
One thing that West Virginia definitely is not short of is trees. From what I am able to see online, there are more than 12 million acres of them in this state. They cover in excess of 80% of the area and are estimated to number over 6 billion trees. That’s a huge figure, yet, looking around at the beautiful place where we live, it’s a figure that’s easy to believe.www.herald-dispatch.com
