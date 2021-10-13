CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Derek Coleman: Unlike the Mountain State, parts of Europe and England suffer from a dearth of trees

Herald-Dispatch
 6 days ago

One thing that West Virginia definitely is not short of is trees. From what I am able to see online, there are more than 12 million acres of them in this state. They cover in excess of 80% of the area and are estimated to number over 6 billion trees. That’s a huge figure, yet, looking around at the beautiful place where we live, it’s a figure that’s easy to believe.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Dispatch

Derek Coleman: These women's boots were made for walking

Sometimes, when I’m writing my novels, I reach a place where I have to stop typing and think through the plot lines. When that happens, I like to get out of my office and take a walk. I never walk very far — my knees start protesting after about half an hour --but I find walking helps me to think and I’m sure I’m not alone in doing this.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Jumping onto trucks to get to Britain: A migrant's day

Mohammad and Jaber spend every day looking for the right truck, and this afternoon it feels like it could happen.This truck seems right. They scream to their friend to jump. He runs, latches on to the moving rig between the cab and the cargo compartment, and squeezes in. The truck doesn’t stop, meaning the driver hasn't noticed.The truck and its stowaway then disappear down a French highway toward the English Channel tunnel, the man's friends hoping he makes it to his destination: Britain Mohammad and Jaber are young Sudanese refugees who escaped war in their country, endured kidnappings or...
U.K.
The Independent

British Museum to display the world's oldest map of stars

The British Museum will display what it says is the world’s oldest surviving map of the stars in a major upcoming exhibition on the Stonehenge stone circle.The 3,600-year-old “Nebra Sky Disc,” first discovered in Germany in 1999, is one of the oldest surviving representations of the cosmos in the world and has never before been displayed in the U.K., the London museum said Monday.The 30 centimeter (12 inch) bronze disc features a blue-green patina and is decorated with inlaid gold symbols thought to represent the sun, the moon and constellations.The “World of Stonehenge” exhibition planned for next year will...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#England#Ice Age#The Mountain State#European
Vice

Scientists Spent Years Pretending to Be Neanderthals Catching Birds by Hand

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. To support their audacious theory about Neanderthals’ diets and habits, a team of scientists ventured to Spanish caves after dark and caught hundreds of roosting birds with their bare hands and a net. Their new research may...
WILDLIFE
Vice

‘I Lost Everything Partying’ – What Drug Dealers Really Worry About

Popular mythology suggests drug dealers reside in sprawling Miami chateaus or New Jersey strip clubs, indulging a life of vice and earthly pleasures before meeting their destiny in a hail of lead. The reality is rather different: In 2021, a drug dealer is as likely to be a 12-year-old child at the end of a county line as a smooth-talking gangster in a velour tracksuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Scotland
Shropshire Star

How effective has the 25-year ban on pistols been since the Dunblane massacre?

Twenty-five years ago on Saturday, the Government announced its plans to ban the private possession of virtually all pistols in the wake of the Dunblane massacre. The anniversary went unmarked as the country reeled from the death of MP Sir David Amess, who had been stabbed during his constituency surgery in the quiet coastal town of Leigh-on-Sea.
WORLD
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
gold-eagle.com

Missing The Inflationary Forest For The Trees (Part 2)

Part I of this article described how the Fed hides behind stable goods prices to disavow any responsibility for asset bubbles. Part II, here, describes how the Fed hides behind ‘shortages’ and ‘supply chain disruptions’ to disavow any responsibility for higher goods prices. On occasion, the impact from central bank...
BUSINESS
AFP

Oman, PNG centre stage as T20 World Cup gets underway

Oman and Papua New Guinea open the Twenty 20 World Cup on Sunday in the unlikely surroundings of Al Amerat where the global showpiece gets underway after being chased out of India by Covid-19. The seventh World Cup begins with a double-header at the 3,000-seat venue outside Muscat. Later Sunday, Bangladesh face Scotland while Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands and 2014 champions Sri Lanka join the fray on Monday. The eight teams in the first round of qualifying are chasing four places in the Super 12 round-robin stage.
WORLD
The Independent

Volunteers in the sky watch over migrant rescues by sea

As dozens of African migrants traversed the Mediterranean Sea on a flimsy white rubber boat, a small aircraft circling 1,000 feet above closely monitored their attempt to reach Europe The twin-engine Seabird, owned by the German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch, is tasked with documenting human rights violations committed against migrants at sea and relaying distress cases to nearby ships and authorities who have increasingly ignored their pleas.On this cloudy October afternoon, an approaching thunderstorm heightened the dangers for the overcrowded boat. Nearly 23,000 people have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean trying to reach Europe since 2014, according to...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Government takes over Southeastern train services

Train services on Southeastern’s network will be taken over by the Government on Sunday after the franchise holder failed to declare more than £25 million of taxpayer funding.The switch, announced last month, involves the Department for Transport (DfT) running trains under the Operator of Last Resort (OLR).Southeastern’s network is one of the busiest networks in Britain, stretching across south-east England including London, Kent, East Sussex and the High Speed 1 line.Passengers are unlikely to see any immediate changes as the trains, timetables and fares will stay the same, and staff will remain in place.The franchise was owned by Govia –...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Earthshot prize winner recognised for innovative effort to tackle northern India’s smog crisis

Satellite images of northern India in the past week have revealed a hellish phenomenon oddly specific to the country during winter months.The grey haze engulfing the region’s otherwise green agricultural land marks the start of a yearly struggle against air pollution that can begin from September and stretches well into the winter, as rice-growing farmers are compelled to burn agricultural waste to make space for their next batch of crops.This is one of the major factors making India’s national capital Delhi — surrounded by farming-intensive states — a fixture on lists of the world’s most polluted cities.Its a mammoth challenge...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

T20 World Cup: India beat England as Liam Livingstone suffers injury

England 188-5 (20 overs): Bairstow 49 (34), Moeen 43* (20); Shami 3-40 India 192-3 (19 overs): Kishan 70 (46), Rahul 51 (24), Pant 29* (14) All-rounder Liam Livingstone suffered a finger injury as England were beaten by India in their opening warm-up game before the T20 World Cup. Livingstone left...
SPORTS
CBS Atlanta

No Turkey For You: Turkey Farmers Say Shortage Of Workers Will Delay Production This Fall

CHICAGO (CBS) — The holidays are right around the corner and that means looking for the right turkey for the dinner table. But the turkey company Butterball is concerned there may be a shortage in supply this year. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek visited a turkey farm in Dundee. They are working very hard to make sure that they can keep up with demand. After speaking to several farmers, they say It’s not just the labor, it’s the people it takes to get the turkey from the farm to your table that is the problem. Read more
AGRICULTURE
Robb Report

Looted Over 100 Years Ago, This Benin Bronze Sculpture Is Finally Going Home to Nigeria

More than five years after two of the school’s first-ever Black students initiated a discussion about returning the work, a Benin Bronze held for more than 100 years at Jesus College in Cambridge, England, is headed back to Nigeria. Jesus College will be among the first institutions in the UK to undertake such a repatriation. The object being returned is a sculpture of a rooster known in Edo as an Okpa, or in English as the Benin Cockerel. Sculptures like it are common at sites paying homage to queen mothers in the Kingdom of Benin. It was gifted to the school in 1905 by...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Climate report: Africa's rare glaciers soon to disappear

Africa’s rare glaciers will disappear in the next two decades because of climate change, a new report warned Tuesday amid sweeping forecasts of pain for the continent that contributes least to global warming but will suffer from it most.The report from the World Meteorological Organization and other agencies, released ahead of the U.N. climate conference in Scotland that starts Oct. 31, is a grim reminder that Africa’s 1.3 billion people remain “extremely vulnerable” as the continent warms more, and at a faster rate, than the global average. And yet Africa’s 54 countries are responsible for less than 4% of...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy