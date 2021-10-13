CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Teacher Transforms Simple Band-Aids Into Powerful Lesson On Fairness.

By Kelsey Bjork
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Teachers are tasked with helping kids learn about all sorts of things, including concepts that may be hard for them to grasp like equity and fairness. That’s why third-grade teacher Aimee decided to share her clever method on TikTok. She needed this lesson because some of her kids were getting upset when they perceived other students as having special treatment. For example, a child with diabetes getting an extra treat, a student with autism receiving noise-canceling headphones, or a child with ADHD playing with a fidget spinner.

