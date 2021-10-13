Teacher Transforms Simple Band-Aids Into Powerful Lesson On Fairness.

A declaration is a formal statement or announcement, designed to remind yourself and others around you who you are and what defines you. As Christians, we have been given promise after promise in Scripture, but many times these promises can be lost in the noise of everyday life. The following 10 declarations are designed for you to audibly declare out loud, reminding yourself of God’s promises and proclaiming to yourself and the world that the truth of God’s Word powerfully applies in your life. Here are 10 powerful declarations in the pages that follow that can define and transform your life. Proclaim them regularly, speak them out loud, declare them again and again until its truths seep into your mind and change you from the inside out.

