Review: "On My Block’s" final season delivers a half-baked narrative

"It’s almost impossible to describe On My Block to anyone who hasn’t already a huge fan heading into the show’s final Netflix season that debuted on Oct. 5 but the description above from a group text amongst friends comes pretty-close," says Jason Johnson. "Without exaggeration, hyperbole or conflict of interest, On My Block is the best teen show in the history of teen shows. You could stack up My So Called Life, Gossip Girl (old or new), Dawson’s Creek, the Hills, Riverdale, Sex Education, Never Have I Ever, Love Victor, even go old school like DeGrassi and Beverly Hills 90210 against any episode of On My Block and the Netflix comedy will still have more heart, more fun, more drama, more magic and better writing. On top of all that, the best part about On My Block is that it’s actually about us. The millions of Black, Latino, biracial, working class, middle class, nerdy, sexy, confused, brilliant kids that inhibit most of America that never show up on a CW drama until it’s a ‘very special episode’ where cast of One Tree Hill plays that 'urban' team in the state championship. If you’ve been riding with Monse, Cesar, Jamal, Ruby and irrepressible Jasmine for the entire run of the show, the fourth and final season will make you laugh, cry, and cheer goodbye to everyone." ALSO: On My Block co-creator Eddie Gonzalez breaks down the series finale.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO