CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Review: "On My Block’s" final season delivers a half-baked narrative

By Joshua Villafranco
dailytitan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to wrap up the story of the “Core Four,” Netflix's “On My Block” returned on October for its fourth and final season, starring Jamal (Brett Gray), Monse (Sierra Capri), Ruby (Jason Genao) and Cesar (Diego Tinoco). “On My Block” follows the “Core Four” and their lives in the fictional...

dailytitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

On My Block Season 4: How The Series Wrapped Up The Lil' Ricky Saga

Major spoilers for On My Block Season 4 lie ahead. After four hilarious and heartfelt seasons, On My Block has reached its conclusion. Monsé, Ruby, Jamal, Cesar and their friends and family from Freeridge have taken their final bow, and the result is ultimately a worthy (and somewhat uneven) send-off for the Netflix dramedy. The final season adds new elements to the show’s mythology, yet it also sought to tie up some loose ends that fans have long wanted resolved. One of these storylines is the saga revolving around the RollerWorld heist and the elusive Lil’ Ricky, whose shadow has loomed large over the series. Well, the show finally provided some closure on that front, in a way that some fans may not have expected.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Sierra Capri on defying stereotypes and saying goodbye to Monse in On My Block season 4

On My Block season 4 spoilers follow. The fourth and final season of Netflix's On My Block has finally arrived, wrapping up the stories of Jamal, Monse, Cesar, and Ruby. Over the years, fans have watched these characters grow up while dealing with issues that are not usually depicted in teen shows, as well as the usual high school stuff, relationships, and the ebbs and flows of friendship.
TV SERIES
Elle

On My Block

On My Block is coming to an end with its fourth and final season on Netflix, but that doesn't mean we have to leave Freeridge just yet. A spin-off set in the show’s fictional town is in the works, this time focusing on a new quartet of kids. The follow-up series will explore a new part of the neighborhood and the main crew “may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure,” per Netflix.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Genao
Person
Diego Tinoco
Person
Brett Gray
Person
Julio Macias
Person
Peggy Blow
Person
Sierra Capri
Primetimer

On My Block is the greatest teen show because it's This Is Us for the rest of "us"

"It’s almost impossible to describe On My Block to anyone who hasn’t already a huge fan heading into the show’s final Netflix season that debuted on Oct. 5 but the description above from a group text amongst friends comes pretty-close," says Jason Johnson. "Without exaggeration, hyperbole or conflict of interest, On My Block is the best teen show in the history of teen shows. You could stack up My So Called Life, Gossip Girl (old or new), Dawson’s Creek, the Hills, Riverdale, Sex Education, Never Have I Ever, Love Victor, even go old school like DeGrassi and Beverly Hills 90210 against any episode of On My Block and the Netflix comedy will still have more heart, more fun, more drama, more magic and better writing. On top of all that, the best part about On My Block is that it’s actually about us. The millions of Black, Latino, biracial, working class, middle class, nerdy, sexy, confused, brilliant kids that inhibit most of America that never show up on a CW drama until it’s a ‘very special episode’ where cast of One Tree Hill plays that 'urban' team in the state championship. If you’ve been riding with Monse, Cesar, Jamal, Ruby and irrepressible Jasmine for the entire run of the show, the fourth and final season will make you laugh, cry, and cheer goodbye to everyone." ALSO: On My Block co-creator Eddie Gonzalez breaks down the series finale.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
thecentraltrend.com

The final season of On My Block was a perfect way to conclude the series

Back during the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, I acquired the hobby of binge-watching shows. From Schitt’s Creek to How I Met Your Mother, I watched every episode. There was not one show that I didn’t enjoy; however, On My Block was a show that surpassed the rest. Located in Freeridge,...
TV SERIES
Daily Californian

Netflix’s ‘On My Block’ Season 4 offers patient epilogue of reconciliation, growth

With its Oct. 4 Netflix premiere, the final season of “On My Block” brings back the four teenagers — Caesar, Jamal, Monse and Ruby — for one last reunion. While maintaining hilarious dialogue and heartfelt moments that highlight the previous seasons, this final season provides an unhurried, reconciling account of its characters’ reconnection as friends and their individual paths of growth.
TV SERIES
myq105.com

What if? Season Finale, No Time To Die Review and much more!

Micaela Fig, Rich Ortiz, and Tarik Lewis along with Mr Altogamezz, Drew Tallman talk What it? Season finale, give a review of No Time TO DIE, talk some YOUNG JUSTICE, Bisexual Superman, more VENOM 2 talk, and comment on the Jake Gyllenhaal news about the PROPHET movie project announced!, and some Nintendo Switch and Call of Duty Vangard talk!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#On My Block#The Final Season
Essence

‘On My Block’s Brett Gray Talks Music And Mental Health

The 24-year-old plays ‘On My Block’ character Jamal Turner for four seasons straight. With On My Block in its final season, it’s time for fans to say goodbye to the kids of Freeridge that we’ve grown to love so much over the past five years. Fictional teens Ruby, Monse, Cesar, Jamal, and Jasmine navigate through their teenage years in an inner-city of California while maturing in areas of school life, relationships, friendships, family, and more. For Jamal Turner’s character, as played by actor and musician Brett Gray, his childlike nature and determination to find the Roller World money brings comic relief to the On My Block cast and keeps viewers engaged from beginning to end in every season.
MENTAL HEALTH
IndieWire

‘Ted Lasso’ Review: Season 2 Finale Brings a Stellar Season Full Circle — and Teases Trouble Next Year

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Ted Lasso” Season 2, Episode 12, “Inverting the Pyramid of Success.”] After all those ties to start the season, it took one more for Richmond AFC to make its way back into the Premier League. Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) made up for the opening episode’s mascot manslaughter by kicking the game-tying goal in the finale (without harming the club’s new pupper, Macy Grayhound); Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), whose selfish tendencies left him off the pitch to start the season, learned when to turn on the star power and when to step aside for...
TV SERIES
Decider

The Dramatic Arc Of ‘The Other Two’ Season 2 Finale Delivered An Emotional Payoff Rarely Seen Outside Of Prestige Dramas

Being famous isn’t what it’s cracked up to be, even if we don’t want to believe that. HBO Max’s comedy series The Other Two pokes a hole in the fantasy of the entertainment industry all while poking fun at it as well. The jokes aren’t just for those inside the industry, though. Anyone who watches TV, listens to music, or stalks celebrity Instagram profiles can appreciate the parodies and relatable character arcs of The Other Two’s second season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: My Hero Academia Season Five

UA Academy’s Class 1-A has been the focus of a substantial amount of public attention due to the multiple villain attacks they have faced over the past school year. This attention has left Class 1-A’s rivals, Class 1-B, feeling quite bitter. Desiring to prove their skills, they look forward to the opportunity that has been given to them: a set of mock battles between the students of each class.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘Insecure’ Final Season, ‘All American,’ ‘Locke & Key’

A pair of HBO staples begin their seasons this week — and in the case of Insecure, its last season. The next seven days will also bring the opening of baseball’s World Series, the return of a CW favorite and the second season of Netflix’s Locke & Key. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Insecure will close out its run on HBO with a 10-episode fifth season...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Will there be a season two of Netflix's My Name?

Netflix is knocking it out of the park when it comes to TV content right now. Following the huge success of Squid Game, the next show everyone seems to be talking about right now is My Name – which is sitting comfortably in the top 10 trending shows on the streaming platform.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy