Cars

The Road Patch Will Save Your Car From Hitting Random Potholes

By Deniz Yilmaz
 5 days ago
Remember the last time your car hit a pothole and the situation turned out to be less than ideal? If you don't, then you're lucky, it means you never had to experience that. But for those that have been through this many times, just know that it usually takes a lot of time and effort by the authorities to fix them immediately. However, there is now a quick solution to end this misery: the American Road Patch.

These patches embed into the roadway and form a waterproof seal, which extends the life of repairs. While traditional repair methods only use fills and cannot keep the water out, the American Road Patch sticks on asphalt and concrete after being placed over the pothole. Made of bitumen, fiberglass reinforcement, and a synthetic aggregate surface, these patches require almost no maintenance once the process is complete.

The video above will give you more details about this magical solution; just make sure you don't miss it!

