CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Thousands of customers had their power back on in Carmichael after another SMUD outage Sunday night. According to the outage map on the SMUD website, 3,836 customers were without power as of 9:30 p.m. The outage occurred just before 9:15 p.m. The utility fully restored power a little before 10:45 p.m. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, but the outage was one of multiple that occurred Sunday evening as rain returned to the area. A weather system brought rain to the city and throughout Northern California and snow to the Sierra. Earlier in the evening, approximately 23,000 SMUD customers were without power near Rancho Cordova and Mather Field due to a separate outage. Power for that outage has been fully restored.

CARMICHAEL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO