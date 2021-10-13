CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEADING OFF: Dodgers, Giants prep for deciding NLDS Game 5

Cover picture for the articleA look at what's happening around the majors today: After a season of piling up whopping win totals, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers get a day to prep for their all-or-nothing matchup in Game 5 of the NL Division Series. Mookie Betts and the World Series champion Dodgers will play Buster Posey and the Giants on Thursday night at Oracle Park. Each team has already won 109 games this season.

