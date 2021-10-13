CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Here is What Mike Tomlin Said About Jon Gruden Controversy, Resignation

By Jason Hall
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhLd0_0cPg3T8F00

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin , the NFL's longest-tenured Black head coach, commented on the resignation of former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden -- his former boss -- amid controversial past emails in which Gruden used racist, misogynistic, and anti-gay language surfacing.

Tomlin served as the defensive backs coach on Gruden's Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff from 2002-05 -- having previously joined the team as a member of Tony Dungy 's staff in 2001 -- before being hired by the Minnesota Vikings for the same position in 2006 and becoming the Steelers' head coach in 2007, making him the third-longest tenured NFL head coach behind only Bill Belichick (New England Patriots, 2000) and Sean Payton (New Orleans Saints, 2006).

"I'm just saddened by it," Tomlin said via NFL Network 'sAndrew Siciliano . I'm saddened for the Raiders organization. I'm saddened for the people that were offended by it. I'm saddened for Coach Gruden."

Tomlin added it was a sad situation, "And that's all I really have to say about it."

NFL Network 's Tom Pelissero reported Gruden informed his staff that he "plans to resign" as the Raiders' coach and spoke with team owner Mark Davis "a short time ago to inform Davis of his decision" before an official announcement Monday evening.

"It's official," Pelissero tweeted . "Gruden out in Las Vegas."

Gruden's departure comes shortly after a New York Times report Monday night, which revealed the coach used misogynistic and anti-gay language in numerous emails during a seven-year span beginning in 2011.

Gruden released a statement obtained by ESPN 's Adam Schefter regarding his departure Monday night: "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."

ESPN 's Suzy Kolber reports Raiders assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia will be promoted to interim head coach in Gruden's absence.

Bisaccia had previously coached alongside Gruden during seven seasons in Tampa Bay and joined the Raiders with the head coach in 2018.

According to the report, the NFL sent the Raiders additional past emails sent by Gruden to review after another older email sent by the coach using a racist comment in reference to NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith , who is Black, surfaced last week.

The Times reports Gruden sent emails to then-Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen and others between 2011-2018, which included accusing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell of pressuring then-Rams head coach Jeff Fisher to draft "queers" in reference to the team selecting Michael Sam , an openly gay player, in 2014.

Gruden also used an anti-gay slur on several occasions when discussing Goodell, as well as offensive language to describe some league owners, coaches, and NFL media members.

The Times also reports Gruden denounced the emergence of female NFL referees and called for safety Eric Reid , who took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, to be fired in the emails.

According to the report, when sent an article link related to NFL players seeking Commissioner Goodell's support in their ongoing effort to promote racial equality and criminal justice reform, Gruden responded with an email stating: "He needs to hide in his concussion protocol tent."

Gruden was employed by ESPN and served as a lead analyst during the network's Monday Night Football broadcasts at the time of the emails mentioned in the Times ' report.

"The comments are clearly repugnant under any circumstance," ESPN said in a statement.

Raiders owner Mark Davis issued a statement regarding the previous report of Gruden using a racial trope to describe Smith on Friday in which he called the content of the coach's email "disturbing" and "not what the Raiders stand for."

Gruden's emails were brought to light amid the NFL's investigation into workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team, with league spokesman Brian McCarthy stating, "the league was informed of the existence of emails that raised issues beyond the scope of that investigation," ESPN reports.

Senior NFL executives reportedly reviewed more than 650,000 emails during the investigation, which included ones between Gruden and Allen, before the league sent relevant emails to the Raiders for review.

Gruden had previously coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001, when he was traded during the following offseason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, immediately leading the Bucs to their first Super Bowl title in franchise history against his former team.

Gruden was fired by Tampa Bay in 2008, joining the Monday Night Football broadcast team the following season.

The 58-year-old was re-hired by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018, agreeing to a 10-year, $100 million contract.

The Raiders, who moved to Las Vegas in 2020, had not made the playoffs since Gruden's return, but currently have a 3-2 record through their first five games of the 2021 season.

Colin Cowherd Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 5

Why Matt Stafford is Actually Holding Sean McVay and the Rams Offense Back

Why Aaron Rodgers Will Soon Be the Quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Why Patriots Fans Shouldn't Be Excited About Mac Jones' NFL Future

Why Baker Mayfield Can No Longer Be Trusted in Cleveland

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Derek Carr Reveals His True Feelings On Jon Gruden

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders have been left to answer questions this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation on Monday night. The latest individual to weigh in on the controversy looming over the organization was starting quarterback Derek Carr. Carr got straight to the point during his...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demaurice Smith
Person
Tony Dungy
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Adam Schefter
Person
Colin Cowherd
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Referees#American Football#Las Vegas Raiders#The Minnesota Vikings#Steelers#Nfl Network
FanSided

Randy Moss mocked by internet personality over Jon Gruden comments

This past weekend, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss had an emotional reaction to the news surrounding former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Throughout his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings and during the rest of his NFL career, Randy Moss was always been someone who wore his heart on his sleeve. To this day, if Moss has something on his mind, he’s never afraid to reveal his thoughts to the public.
NFL
FanSided

The new Jon Gruden email report is even worse than we thought

More emails sent by Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden have surfaced and they feature homophobic and misogynistic language. A Wall Street Journal reports found that now Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden used racist language regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email sent back in 2011. Now, more emails have surfaced, and they are troublesome.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Mike McCarthy responds to Jon Gruden resignation

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy responded on Wednesday to questions about his thoughts surrounding Jon Gruden‘s resignation. The former Las Vegas Raiders head coach resigned after offensive comments surfaced in emails he’d written between 2010 and 2018. “It’s a reminder that we all need to treat each other better,”...
NFL
tigernet.com

What say you about the Jon Gruden comments

Gruden has apologized for any disparaging comments about NFLPA leader DeMaurice Smith in 2011. "I don’t have a racist bone in my body," he said. exactly, who care what he said 10 years ago , if every adult was held accountable to stuff they said, 1, 5, 10 or 20 years ago, nobody would have a life or job,, total bs, who cares what he said back then , everyone needs to grow the #### up and quick focusing on crap that shouldn't be getting attention in the media.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reacts To The Situation With Jon Gruden

Before he became head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin spent four seasons on Jon Gruden’s coaching staff with Tampa Bay. On Monday night, Gruden, who served as a mentor to Tomlin, resigned from his post as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails were uncovered in which Gruden used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language.
NFL
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Riffs On NFL Fallout From Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden’s Resignation

Saturday Night Live opened with a riff on Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s resignation following the disclosure of homophobic and racist emails, using the incident to spotlight how the NFL is found wanting when it comes to its diversity record. Introducing Gruden was NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, played by Colin Jost. “I think we can all agree that the emails sent by Jon Gruden were horrifying and deeply offensive, especially to me,” he said. “I was referred to as the F word. The P word. The C word. The R word. The F-ing R word. And the F-ing R word P-word. And...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

586
Followers
122
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy