U.S. will reopen land borders with Mexico and Canada for vaccinated travelers after 19-month freeze

By Zeke Miller
Fortune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

