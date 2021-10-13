CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine says still waiting for answer from Russia on foreign ministers' meeting

 5 days ago
KYIV, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that Kyiv was still waiting for an answer from Moscow on whether his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov was willing to meet for talks on the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The German government said this week that Germany, Russia, France and Ukraine had agreed that their foreign ministers should meet, without giving a date or a place for such a meeting.

"We are waiting for a signal from Moscow. We didn't receive any signals," Kuleba told a briefing.

The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Germany's likely new government abandons 2% NATO pledge

Germany appears set to abandon its promise to meet the 2%-of-GDP NATO minimum target for defense spending. Europe's largest economy and most influential voice in the European Union, Germany has long neglected defense spending. After years of saying it was taking significant steps toward the 2% target, German defense spending remains stuck at about 1.3% of GDP. It doesn't look like things are going to get any better in the coming years.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia says it doesn't expect breakthrough at talks with Taliban

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan said on Friday he did not expect any major breakthrough at talks with the Taliban next week in Moscow. The official, Zamir Kabulov, said in comments published by Russian news agencies that the Taliban had confirmed their attendance...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Putin says relations with Biden “working and stable”

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the Kremlin has “constructive” relations with Washington and voiced hope that mutual interests would eventually help normalize U.S.-Russia ties. Putin, speaking during a panel discussion at an international energy conference in Moscow, also said that Russia stands ready to boost...
POTUS
mymixfm.com

UAE Foreign Minister says he will visit Israel soon

(Reuters) – The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah Bin Zayed, said on Wednesday that he would visit Israel soon, adding that his country was impressed with the growing bilateral relationship. Bin Zayed also said during a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Reuters

