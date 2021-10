Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. BLACKPINK Jisoo has one of the most beautiful faces in the K-pop industry today. Not only is she known to be the main visual of the South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, which also consists of Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, as the songstress is also set to dominate the small screens with her upcoming new K-drama titled Snowdrop.

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO