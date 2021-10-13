CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Maries, ID

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Greyson Sands, St. Maries High School

Coeur d'Alene Press
 5 days ago

The junior goalkeeper had 19 saves, including one in the shootout, as the Lumberjacks defeated Priest River on penalty kicks in the first round of the 3A District 1-2 boys soccer tournament Monday at The Fields at Real Life in Post Falls. "He’s been busy all year; I think he would have set all kinds of records for saves (had St. Maries not missed so many games due to COVID-19)," Lumberjacks coach Chris Renaldo said. "He’s a disciplined kid; a good, coachable kid. He’s just a natural athlete. He’s kept us in a lot of games, of course. He’s got a lot of talent, and could do something with it if he chooses to."

