ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Greyson Sands, St. Maries High School
The junior goalkeeper had 19 saves, including one in the shootout, as the Lumberjacks defeated Priest River on penalty kicks in the first round of the 3A District 1-2 boys soccer tournament Monday at The Fields at Real Life in Post Falls. "He’s been busy all year; I think he would have set all kinds of records for saves (had St. Maries not missed so many games due to COVID-19)," Lumberjacks coach Chris Renaldo said. "He’s a disciplined kid; a good, coachable kid. He’s just a natural athlete. He’s kept us in a lot of games, of course. He’s got a lot of talent, and could do something with it if he chooses to."cdapress.com
